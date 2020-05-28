2nd Watch Joins the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

The cloud native professional and managed services company enables clients to innovate faster, scale smarter and stay secure with Google Cloud.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, giving Google Cloud customers access to a wide range of 2nd Watch services and cloud experts.



Founded in 2010, 2nd Watch was one of the first 100% cloud-focused consulting and professional and managed services companies. Recognized by Gartner, 2nd Watch has migrated some of the world’s most well-known companies to the cloud, including Coca-Cola North America, Conde Nast, Crate & Barrel, Hearst Corporation and Yamaha. 2nd Watch is focused on enabling critical business initiatives to unlock business value driven by the transformative use of the public cloud with a focus on cloud migration, security and compliance, DevOps, optimization, data engineering and analytics, and managed services.

2nd Watch is building out its Google Cloud practice in response to growing demand for Google Cloud’s Platform in the marketplace. The firm already has multiple Google Cloud certifications, including for hybrid cloud infrastructure with Anthos and hybrid cloud service mesh with Anthos, and is actively hiring to support a strong Google Cloud sales pipeline. As part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, 2nd Watch will guide clients’ Google Cloud migration efforts as well as their optimization, DevOps, analytics, and innovative architecture projects.

“By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, we enable our clients’ multi-cloud strategies, offering cloud infrastructure for specific workloads and providing the exemplary experience our clients have come to expect,” said Rich Lyons, Director of Field Alliances at 2nd Watch. “We’re seeing increased demand for Google Cloud in the marketplace, particularly among food services, financial services and manufacturing companies. We look forward to working closely with Google Cloud to serve the needs of our customers.”

By participating in Partner Advantage, companies can harness the power of the Google brand, the innovation of Google products, and the energy of the Google Cloud ecosystem to capitalize on the growing cloud computing opportunity across all segments: Small and Medium Business (SMB), Corporate, or Enterprise. With access to information, training and tools, the program will enable 2nd Watch to meet the unique needs of its customers.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, and a Google Cloud Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .