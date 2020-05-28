Communicating the Value of Medical Affairs - A New White Paper from MAPS
This paper explores the role and value of Medical Affairs and defines clear pillars of MA that communicate its true value.GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Affairs' role in securing a bright future for pharma is undeniable, yet many before have struggled to bring forth concise and consistent descriptions that communicate the full range of benefits and expertise that MA brings to the table. As a result, the wider understanding of MA’s role is not where it should be.
To that end, here we explore the role and value of MA, backed up with commentary from industry leaders, and define clear pillars of MA that communicate its true value. What’s more, we propose a short elevator pitch that MA professionals can use to quickly yet succinctly describe the importance of MA for every successful pharma venture in the future.
In this publication, we describe how Medical Affairs can live up to its potential, by building and sustaining scientific relationships with a variety of stakeholders is essential. Not only does this benefit patients and healthcare professionals, but increased engagement with these stakeholders helps pharma companies better focus their efforts on outcomes. “If you have an effective MA organization in place that really understands the diseases, the medical needs, the changes to the traditional landscape and the technological landscape, they can develop a very compelling lifecycle strategy and execute it quickly. That can provide a massive amount of value to both patients and the company," states Dr. Ameet Nathwani.
What’s clear from this publication is that pharma companies will need to fully embrace MA if they hope to thrive. With the clinical expertise, knowledge, and capabilities of MA professionals at their disposal, pharma leadership will put the patients’ needs first, continually informing clinical practice and delivering innovative products that improve patient outcomes. To achieve this, MA professionals should clearly articulate the value and key pillars of MA to their peers and then execute on their strategic plans
Download the white paper today at: https://medicalaffairs.org/white-papers/.
Authorship:
Charlotte ME Kremer1, Peter J. Piliero2, Danie du Plessis3
1Astellas Pharma, 2Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, 3Kyowa Kirin International
Acknowledgments:
This publication represents the consensus opinions of the authors and various members of the MAPS Executive Consortium, but does not represent formal endorsement of conclusions by their organizations. Executive Consortium participants contributing to the discussion include: Karen Atkin, AstraZeneca; Isma Benattia, Amgen; Mary Alice Dwyer, Medical Innovation and Insights; Charles Hugh-Jones, Allergan; Tamas Koncz, Pfizer; Dusan Kostic, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.); Damian Largier, Pfizer; Iris Loew-Friedrich, UCB Biopharma; Sherry Martin, Eli Lilly and Company; Daniel McBryan, Teva Pharmaceuticals; Faisal Mehmud, Bristol Myers Squibb; Ameet Nathwani; Tunde Otulana, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Maria Rivas, EMD Serono; Kirk Shepard, Eisai; William Sigmund, Becton Dickinson; Sally Taylor, GlaxoSmithKline.
Writing support provided by Wesley Portegies and Peter Stevenson, Medicalwriters.com GmbH, 140 Broadway, Ste 2110, New York, NY, 10005, United States / Limmatstrasse 107, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland.
About MAPS
MAPS is a non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals with nearly 4,000 members from over 200 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:
• Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions
• Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices
• Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position
• Building capabilities and provide a platform that supports the practice of Medical Affairs
