PSYC Launches Psychedelic Spotlight Website

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in support of the Company’s push into the medicinal psychedelics market space, it has completed the initial launch of its Psychedelic Spotlight website ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com ) which will serve as the Company’s information hub for news, research and advocacy related to this exciting and quickly emerging industry.



Spearheaded by the talented web development team of New York based Chiera Creative, the initial launch of Psychedelic Spotlight features industry-focused content intended to educate, analyze, and inform the industry’s expanding global audience and to establish a critical foothold within one of today’s rising market sectors.

“I am incredibly pleased and excited to unveil our Psychedelic Spotlight website to our shareholders and stakeholders and to take this very important step forward in ushering PSYC into the psychedelic market space,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO, Vanessa Luna. “This initial version of the Psychedelic Spotlight website is a mere representation of the foundation of what we intend to develop over the next several months. Ultimately, it is our goal to evolve Psychedelic Spotlight into a beacon for the advocacy and push to secure more factual scientific data and information surrounding the potential benefits medicinal psychedelics may offer as an effective alternative treatment for a wide range of mental disorders. Any quick online search will demonstrate the momentum this industry is beginning to pick up right now. This, in my opinion, is remarkably similar to what we witnessed several years ago at the very beginning of the cannabis reform movement. PSYC is truly determined to position itself at the very forefront of the psychedelic movement and to bring together its growing community of advocates and scientific researchers through our Psychedelic Spotlight platform.”

The Company intends to continue its development of the Psychedelic Spotlight website over the next several weeks adding additional news, research, and market analysis content in addition to original content focused on industry commentary and perspective.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Corporate Contact: