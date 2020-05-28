LGBTQ Loyalty and ProcureAM Launch Advancing Equality Financial Network, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Nicole Douillet, 20-year Wall Street executive and LGBTQ investment pioneer, to lead the team

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company”), a diversity and inclusion-driven financial and data methodology company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups, is pleased to announce a new wholly-owned, joint venture, Advancing Equality Financial Network, Inc. (“AEF Network”).

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference, Inc (“LPI”), has entered into the joint venture with ProcureAM, LLC (“ProcureAM”) , an innovator in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry.

The focus of this new venture will be bringing a suite of thematic ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Index financial products to market, promoting diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices of leading corporations. Included in the portfolio is the LGBTQ100 ESG Index (NYSE Index Ticker: LGBTQ100) , the first financial index centered on representing LGBTQ equality in Corporate America, which was established and listed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The portfolio of Index products to be created will also benchmark and sponsor exchange-traded products (ETPs), offering a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered D&I impact ETPs.

“We are excited to be an integral part of this powerful alliance to advance equality in this emerging space within the financial markets,” said Larry Roan, Director of LGBTQ Loyalty and Executive Director of LPI. “We look forward to working with our joint venture partner to bring new value through diversity to the investment community and deliver both financial performance and return on Social Impact.”

Nicole Douillet, a prominent finance executive who has spent nearly 20 years working with both global financial institutions and early-stage financial technology companies, will lead the AEF Network team. A highly recognized leader in socially responsible investing, Nicole created the groundbreaking Credit Suisse LGBT Equality Index® and co-authored “What’s the Effect of Pro-LGBT Policies on Stock Price?” for the Harvard Business Review in 2014.

"After a career spent on Wall Street, I believe incorporating ESG data into investment decisions is the future of finance,” Douillet said. “I could not be more thrilled to join AEF Network and build the foundation for an innovative, data-driven approach to generating outperformance.”

“Nicole is the right leader for this new business,” said Robert Tull, Board Member of LGBTQ Loyalty and Principal Partner at ProcureAM. “Nicole’s extensive financial background and business development skills will help AEF Network strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. Her strong leadership experience uniquely positions our efforts to capitalize on the increased demand for responsible investment financial products.”

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity and inclusion-driven financial methodology company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com



About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential. www.ProcureETFs.com



