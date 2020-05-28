X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two June Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that its management team will present and conduct one-on-one meetings virtually at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2020 and BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference.



Details are as follows:

Conference: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2020

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Conference: BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation from both conferences will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The Company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

