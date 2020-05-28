Steve Madden Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items that are described under the heading “Non-GAAP Adjustments.”

The Company reclassified commission and licensing fee income to Total Revenue and reclassified its respective expenses into Operating Expenses from previously labeled Commission and Licensing Fee Income - Net on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for each period provided.

First Quarter 2020 Review

Revenue decreased 13.6% to $359.2 million compared to $415.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Gross margin was 37.2% compared to 38.9% in the same period last year.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 41.8% compared to 28.2% of revenue in the same period of 2019. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 33.2% compared to 28.1% of revenue in the same period of 2019.

Loss from operations totaled ($26.2) million, or (7.3%) of revenue, compared to income from operations of $44.7 million, or 10.7% of revenue, in the same period of 2019. Adjusted income from operations was $14.2 million, or 4.0% of revenue, compared to $45.1 million, or 10.8% of revenue, in the same period of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was ($17.5) million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. of $34.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year’s first quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $13.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $35.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior year’s first quarter.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After a strong 2019, we got off to a good start to 2020, with revenue and earnings trending above plan through the first two months of the year and very positive consumer reaction to the Spring product in our flagship Steve Madden brand. Beginning in March, however, our business weakened materially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, our top priority has been protecting the safety and well-being of our employees and the broader community, followed by ensuring the long-term viability and strength of our business. We entered this crisis with an exceptionally strong balance sheet, but we have nonetheless taken a number of precautionary but significant measures to preserve liquidity and enhance financial flexibility. As we look ahead, we are confident that our strengths – including our brands, business model and balance sheet – will enable us to navigate this crisis and to thrive once conditions normalize."

Actions Taken In Response to COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken the following precautionary measures to maintain ample liquidity and financial flexibility:

Suspended share repurchases;

Suspended the quarterly cash dividend;

Significantly reduced payroll, non-essential operating expenses, capital expenditures and planned inventory receipts; and

Drew down $50 million from its existing credit facility as of May.

First Quarter 2020 Segment Results

Revenue for the wholesale business decreased 13.0% to $302.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, including a 15.0% decline in wholesale footwear and a 5.4% decline in wholesale accessories/apparel. The revenue decline was driven by significant order cancellations in March resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin in the wholesale business decreased to 32.5% compared to 34.5% in last year’s first quarter due to inventory reserves taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail revenue in the first quarter decreased 15.8% to $52.9 million compared to $62.8 million in the first quarter of the prior year due to the closure in March of all the Company's retail stores outside of China as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail gross margin increased to 59.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 58.5% in the first quarter of the prior year due to a benefit recognized in connection with the modification of the Company's loyalty program, partially offset by inventory reserves taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company ended the quarter with 224 company-operated retail stores, including eight Internet stores, as well as 30 company-operated concessions in international markets.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 29.4% compared to 23.1% in the first quarter of 2019. On an Adjusted basis, the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 15.2% compared to 22.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Prior to the suspension of share repurchases, the Company repurchased 878,817 shares of the Company’s common stock during the first quarter of 2020 for approximately $29.1 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards.

As of March 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $245.4 million. Advances from factor totaled $29.1 million.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

Given the continued disruption and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company previously withdrew its 2020 revenue and earnings guidance and is not providing guidance at this time.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items below.

For the first quarter 2020:

$16.8 million pre-tax ($12.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with the impairment of lease right-of-use assets, included in operating expenses.

$12.0 million pre-tax ($9.1 million after-tax) expense associated with the impairment of store fixed assets, included in operating expenses.

$1.3 million pre-tax ($1.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees, included in operating expenses.

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for a loan receivable, included in operating expenses.

$0.1 million pre-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for early lease termination charges, included in operating expenses.

$9.5 million pre-tax ($7.3 million after-tax) expense associated with the impairment of certain trademarks.

$0.3 million loss in connection with the impairment of lease right-of-use assets and trademark attributable to noncontrolling interest.

For the first quarter 2019:

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for early lease termination charges, included in operating expenses.

$1.6 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) bad debt expense associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.

$1.9 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) net benefit associated with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement as of December 31, 2019, included in operating expenses.

Reconciliations of amounts on a GAAP basis to Adjusted amounts are presented in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables at the end of this release and identify and quantify all excluded items.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net sales $ 355,684 $ 410,940 Commission and licensing fee income 3,484 4,848 Total revenue 359,168 415,788 Cost of sales 225,704 253,943 Gross profit 133,464 161,845 Operating expenses 150,194 117,185 Trademark impairment charges 9,518 — (Loss) / income from operations (26,248 ) 44,660 Interest and other income, net 1,046 1,192 (Loss) / income before provision for income taxes (25,202 ) 45,852 (Benefit) / provision for income taxes (7,401 ) 10,587 Net (loss) / income (17,801 ) 35,265 Less: net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest (350 ) 740 Net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ (17,451 ) $ 34,525 Basic net (loss) / income per share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.43 Diluted net (loss) / income per share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.41 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 78,875 80,534 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 78,875 84,255 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.14





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,138 $ 264,101 $ 160,256 Marketable securities 34,271 40,521 61,383 Accounts receivable, net 261,551 254,637 295,880 Inventories 102,265 136,896 115,260 Other current assets 31,567 22,724 28,285 Property and equipment, net 52,206 65,504 63,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,187 155,700 181,896 Goodwill and intangibles, net 314,852 334,058 289,965 Other assets 10,867 4,506 13,172 Total assets $ 1,145,904 $ 1,278,647 $ 1,209,754 Accounts payable $ 76,284 $ 61,706 $ 62,564 Operating leases (current & non-current) 158,704 171,796 195,798 Advances from factor 29,100 — — Other current liabilities 89,811 180,941 103,584 Contingent payment liability 6,440 9,124 — Other long-term liabilities 11,941 13,856 17,262 Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 761,207 828,501 819,695 Noncontrolling interest 12,417 12,723 10,851 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,145,904 $ 1,278,647 $ 1,209,754





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net cash (used in) operating activities $ (39,609 ) $ (15,754 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures (3,301 ) (3,399 ) Sales of marketable securities, net 3,074 6,165 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (227 ) 2,766 Financing Activities Common stock purchased for treasury (29,139 ) (17,154 ) Investment of noncontrolling interest — 1,283 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 874 722 Cash dividends paid (12,459 ) (12,042 ) Advances from factor, net 29,100 — Net cash (used in) financing activities (11,624 ) (27,191 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,503 ) 404 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (52,963 ) (39,775 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 264,101 200,031 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 211,138 $ 160,256

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP operating expenses $ 150,194 $ 117,185 Expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets (16,826 ) — Expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets (11,995 ) — Expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees (1,258 ) — Expense in connection with provision for loan receivable (697 ) — Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges (142 ) (749 ) Bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — (1,552 ) Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — 1,868 Adjusted operating expenses $ 119,276 $ 116,752





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP (loss) / income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP (loss) / income from operations $ (26,248 ) $ 44,660 Expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets 16,826 — Expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets 11,995 — Expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees 1,258 — Expense in connection with provision for loan receivable 697 — Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges 142 749 Impairment of certain trademarks 9,518 — Bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — 1,552 Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — (1,868 ) Adjusted income from operations $ 14,188 $ 45,093





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP (benefit) / provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP (benefit) / provision for income taxes $ (7,401 ) $ 10,587 Tax effect of expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets 4,060 — Tax effect of expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets 2,906 — Tax effect of expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees 298 — Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for loan receivable 165 — Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges 34 188 Tax effect of impairment of certain trademarks 2,254 — Tax effect of bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — 170 Tax effect of net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — (469 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 2,316 $ 10,476





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (350 ) $ 740 Net loss in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets and trademark attributable to noncontrolling interest 307 — Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (43 ) $ 740





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ (17,451 ) $ 34,525 After-tax impact of expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets 12,766 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets 9,089 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees 960 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for loan receivable 532 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges 109 561 After-tax impact of impairment of certain trademarks 7,265 — Less: Net loss in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets and trademark attributable to noncontrolling interest (307 ) — After-tax impact of bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — 1,383 After-tax impact of net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — (1,399 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 12,963 $ 35,070 GAAP diluted (loss) / income per share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.41 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 78,875 84,255 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.42 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 82,121 84,255

