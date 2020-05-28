CareDx to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.



CareDx’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.caredxinc.com/ .

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .