Voya Financial Teams Up with PlanSource to Transform the Benefits Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that Voya Financial has joined PlanSource Boost, an innovative partnership program created to enhance the benefits experience through optimized benefits shopping, simplified billing, preferred pricing and real-time application programming interface (API) integrations.



“Through our Employee Benefits business, Voya has worked hard to create plan designs and simplify benefits administration for our 2,400 employer clients in the United States. At Voya, we pride ourselves on innovating with a purpose and investing in technology-friendly capabilities to make it easy for our workplace clients to do business with us,” said Bill Barrera, Vice President of Stop Loss Distribution & Strategic Relationships, Voya Employee Benefits. “Since the start of our strategic relationship with PlanSource, we have experienced positive results. We are now excited about the innovation PlanSource is driving with APIs and automation in the PlanSource Boost Program.”



Recognizing that the benefits industry is fraught with complexities and challenges, PlanSource created the Boost program to alleviate the everyday trials that customers face. PlanSource Boost streamlines all aspects of benefits administration — from the manual, time-consuming processes that bog down HR teams, to complicated paper forms and poor experiences that frustrate and confuse employees.

PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, an engaging employee shopping experience and time-saving services. When employers offer one or more qualifying lines of Voya coverage, they receive:



An optimized employee experience - Educational materials and relevant content are built into the shopping experience using consumer marketing techniques to guide employees to the right benefits.

- Educational materials and relevant content are built into the shopping experience using consumer marketing techniques to guide employees to the right benefits. Preferred pricing - A straightforward preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

- A straightforward preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Simple, consolidated billing and payment - PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile carrier bills.

- PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile carrier bills. Industry-leading integrations - In addition to the Evidence of Insurability (EOI) integration, which is live today, PlanSource and Voya will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations for plan configuration, enrollment and access to carrier member portals.

“PlanSource and Voya have launched a seamless EOI experience for our customers through a modern API integration, which allows employees to have a paperless process,” said Bradley Taylor, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “We are excited that Voya is participating in the Boost program and shares our goals of continuing to enhance our mutual brokers and customers benefits experience.”

Learn more about our partnership at plansource.com/voya .

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $538 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com . Follow Voya Financial on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya .



PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .



