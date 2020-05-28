Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

On a GAAP basis, total sales declined 51%, net loss was $334 million, and EPS was ($5.09).

On a Non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EPS was ($4.76), which includes a $272 million charge, or $2.77 per share, against aged inventory. This reserve covers the full cost of markdowns that are expected to be taken on this aged inventory in the second quarter.

All stores were closed by March 22, 2020, but began to re-open on May 11, 2020; since re-opening, sales in re-opened stores have exceeded prior year levels.

Expect to have 402 stores re-opened by May 29, 2020, and most of the balance of the chain re-opened by mid-June 2020.

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, N.J., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that our stores have been closed since March 22nd, we ended the first quarter in a strong financial and cash position. We began to re-open our stores earlier this month, and expect to have over 400 stores open by this weekend; we have been pleased with the traffic levels and sales that we have seen so far. There is clearly pent-up demand, and our customers are responding positively to our clearance strategy. That said, we do not know how long this will continue, as sales could slow down as we sell through our clearance merchandise. But as an off-price retailer, we are excited by the chance to turn our inventory and to pursue great opportunistic buys in what we expect will be a very strong off-price buying environment. There is considerable uncertainty ahead, but we are current on our accounts payable, we have lean inventories, and we have ample liquidity. Therefore, we believe that we are well positioned to chase the sales trend or to pull back based on whatever situation we face in the coming months.”

Mr. O’Sullivan continued, “The most important priority as we have re-opened our stores has been to ensure very high standards for safety and social distancing. We have implemented a detailed set of safety measures, and our associates and customers have responded very well to these actions. This will remain the over-riding priority for us.”

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Operating Results (for the 13 week period ended May 2, 2020 compared with the 13 week period ended May 4, 2019)

Total sales decreased 51% to $798 million. All of the Company’s stores were closed by the end of business on March 22, 2020, and remained closed through the end of the first quarter, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 332 of the Company’s stores have re-opened and 402 stores are expected to be open as of May 29, 2020, with most of the balance of our stores expected to open by mid-June.

decreased 51% to $798 million. All of the Company’s stores were closed by the end of business on March 22, 2020, and remained closed through the end of the first quarter, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 332 of the Company’s stores have re-opened and 402 stores are expected to be open as of May 29, 2020, with most of the balance of our stores expected to open by mid-June. Gross margin rate was 2.0% vs. last year’s rate of 41.0%. This rate decrease was driven primarily by a $272 million inventory charge against aged inventory due to extended store closures. This charge is expected to cover the full cost of markdowns needed to clear this inventory, which we anticipate taking in the second quarter. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $76 million in the first quarter vs. $79 million in last year’s first quarter. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

rate was 2.0% vs. last year’s rate of 41.0%. This rate decrease was driven primarily by a $272 million inventory charge against aged inventory due to extended store closures. This charge is expected to cover the full cost of markdowns needed to clear this inventory, which we anticipate taking in the second quarter. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $76 million in the first quarter vs. $79 million in last year’s first quarter. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. SG&A decreased $32 million to $485 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted SG&A, as defined below, was $390 million vs. $428 million last year. Note that Adjusted SG&A excludes $3 million in management transition costs incurred during the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

decreased $32 million to $485 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. as defined below, was $390 million vs. $428 million last year. Note that Adjusted SG&A excludes $3 million in management transition costs incurred during the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. The effective tax rate was 38.1% vs. 17.2% in last year’s first quarter. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 39.0% vs. last year’s first quarter Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of 18.0%.

was 38.1% vs. 17.2% in last year’s first quarter. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 39.0% vs. last year’s first quarter Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of 18.0%. Net income was a loss of $334 million, or ($5.09) per share vs. net income of $78 million, or $1.15 per share for the first quarter last year, and Adjusted Net Income represented a loss of $312 million, or ($4.76) per share vs. $85 million, or $1.26 per share last year. Adjusted Net Income and EPS exclude the previously anticipated $0.04 charge per share for management transition costs. This decrease in Adjusted Net Income was driven primarily by the $272 million inventory charge due to aged inventory, as well as the significant decline in sales, both of which were driven by extended store closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

was a loss of $334 million, or ($5.09) per share vs. net income of $78 million, or $1.15 per share for the first quarter last year, and Adjusted Net Income represented a loss of $312 million, or ($4.76) per share vs. $85 million, or $1.26 per share last year. Adjusted Net Income and EPS exclude the previously anticipated $0.04 charge per share for management transition costs. This decrease in Adjusted Net Income was driven primarily by the $272 million inventory charge due to aged inventory, as well as the significant decline in sales, both of which were driven by extended store closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully diluted shares outstanding amounted to 65.6 million at the end of the quarter compared with 67.7 million at the end of last year’s first quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of share repurchases under the Company’s share repurchase program, discussed in more detail below, as well as the Company’s stock-based compensation grants being anti-dilutive while in a net loss position. From the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2019 through the suspension of our share repurchase program announced on March 19, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program.

amounted to 65.6 million at the end of the quarter compared with 67.7 million at the end of last year’s first quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of share repurchases under the Company’s share repurchase program, discussed in more detail below, as well as the Company’s stock-based compensation grants being anti-dilutive while in a net loss position. From the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2019 through the suspension of our share repurchase program announced on March 19, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $613 million from last year’s first quarter to ($445) million. Adjusted EBIT decreased $617 million below the prior year period to ($499) million. The decrease in Adjusted EBIT was driven by the same factors described above that drove the decline in Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT exclude the impact of $3 million in management transition costs incurred during the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $626 million vs. $896 million last year, a 30% decrease. The decrease was made possible by aggressive actions to reduce inventory receipts during this period of extended store closures and was driven by the $272 million inventory charge that we took at the end of the quarter to cover expected markdowns in the second quarter. We anticipate the need to take these markdowns because our inventory is aged and because we expect a very promotional environment for the first few months as retailers re-open their stores. Pack and hold inventory was 22% of total inventory at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 compared to 28% at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Recent Financing

On April 16, 2020, the Company closed on $1.1 billion of debt offerings, which included $300 million of high yield senior secured notes and $805 million of convertible senior unsecured notes, each maturing in April 2025.

Liquidity

The Company ended the first quarter with $1,639 million in liquidity, including $1,488 million in unrestricted cash and $151 million in availability on its ABL facility.

Share Repurchase Activity

Prior to the suspension of its share repurchase program announced on March 19, 2020, the Company had repurchased 243,573 shares of its common stock for $50 million during the first quarter. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company’s share repurchase program, which remains suspended, had $348 million in remaining authorization.

Outlook

Given the uncertainty surrounding the pace of the recovery of consumer demand, the Company is not prepared to give sales and earnings guidance for Fiscal 2020 (the 52-weeks ending January 30, 2021) at this time.

The following Fiscal 2020 guidance items have been re-issued and reflect actions taken during the first quarter of 2020:

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, are now expected to be approximately $260 million; this compares to a previous outlook of $400 million;

The Company now expects to open 64 new stores, while relocating or closing 26 stores, for a total of 38 net new stores in Fiscal 2020. This compares to a previous plan of 80 new stores and 54 net new stores. A total of 16 new stores have been shifted from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021;

Depreciation & amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, is now expected to be approximately $230 million vs. previous outlook of $235 million; and

Interest expense, net of non-cash interest of $24 million on convertible notes, is expected to be $80 million vs. previous guidance of $45 million.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

BURLINGTON STORES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 REVENUES: Net sales $ 797,996 $ 1,628,547 Other revenue 3,527 5,647 Total revenue 801,523 1,634,194 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 782,184 961,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses 485,088 517,378 Costs related to debt amendments 4,352 (382 ) Depreciation and amortization 54,291 50,641 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,924 — Other income - net (2,124 ) (2,092 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 202 — Interest expense 14,693 13,371 Total costs and expenses 1,340,610 1,540,234 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (539,087 ) 93,960 Income tax (benefit) expense (205,359 ) 16,195 Net (loss) income $ (333,728 ) $ 77,765 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (5.09 ) $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares - diluted 65,572 67,730





BURLINGTON STORES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands) May 2, February 1, May 4, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,488,470 $ 403,074 $ 105,031 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,582 6,582 21,882 Accounts receivable—net 12,375 91,508 99,461 Merchandise inventories 625,908 777,248 895,813 Assets held for disposal 2,261 2,261 — Prepaid and other current assets 94,284 136,698 129,614 Total current assets 2,229,880 1,417,371 1,251,801 Property and equipment—net 1,407,082 1,403,173 1,288,180 Operating lease assets 2,436,761 2,397,111 2,144,757 Goodwill and intangible assets—net 285,747 285,795 286,005 Deferred tax assets 4,661 4,678 4,191 Other assets 276,546 85,731 90,305 Total assets $ 6,640,677 $ 5,593,859 $ 5,065,239 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 701,922 $ 759,107 $ 707,672 Current operating lease liabilities 269,016 302,185 273,348 Other current liabilities 380,789 397,032 359,818 Current maturities of long term debt 3,679 3,577 3,052 Total current liabilities 1,355,406 1,461,901 1,343,890 Long term debt 2,304,094 1,001,723 1,133,385 Long term operating lease liabilities 2,370,861 2,322,000 2,045,743 Other liabilities 112,092 97,798 83,393 Deferred tax liabilities 219,123 182,288 180,280 Stockholders' equity 279,101 528,149 278,548 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,640,677 $ 5,593,859 $ 5,065,239





BURLINGTON STORES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (333,728 ) $ 77,765 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 54,291 50,641 Deferred income taxes (4,146 ) 2,993 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt 202 — Non-cash stock compensation expense 17,352 9,427 Non-cash lease expense 1,174 4,057 Cash received from landlord allowances 5,807 12,213 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 89,367 (20,170 ) Merchandise inventories 151,340 57,864 Accounts payable (70,377 ) (140,767 ) Other current assets and liabilities 1,862 (3,513 ) Long term assets and liabilities (192,735 ) 3,080 Other operating activities 7,856 601 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (271,735 ) 54,191 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (62,463 ) (83,781 ) Other investing activities (146 ) (72 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (62,609 ) (83,853 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long term debt—ABL Line of Credit 400,000 588,300 Principal payments on long term debt—ABL Line of Credit — (438,300 ) Proceeds from long term debt—Convertible Note 805,000 — Proceeds from long term debt—Secured Note 300,000 — Purchase of treasury shares (57,542 ) (130,319 ) Other financing activities (27,718 ) 2,738 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,419,740 22,419 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,085,396 (7,243 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 409,656 134,156 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,495,052 $ 126,913

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is defined as net (loss) income, exclusive of the following items if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) costs related to debt amendments; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (vi) non-cash interest expense on the Convertible Notes; and (vii) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net (Loss) Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by the fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) costs related to debt amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net (loss) income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) costs related to debt amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (f) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income: Net (loss) income $ (333,728 ) $ 77,765 Net favorable lease costs (a) 6,443 10,701 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (b) 1,366 — Costs related to debt amendments (c) 4,352 (382 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (d) 202 — Impairment charges 1,924 — Litigation accruals (e) 10,400 — Tax effect (f) (6,006 ) (2,597 ) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (315,047 ) 85,487 Management transition costs, net of tax effect (h) 2,599 — Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, exclusive of management transition costs $ (312,448 ) $ 85,487 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding (g) 65,572 67,730 Adjusted Earnings per Share, exclusive of management transition costs $ (4.76 ) $ 1.26

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (333,728 ) $ 77,765 Interest expense 14,693 13,371 Interest income (716 ) (205 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (d) 202 — Costs related to debt amendments (c) 4,352 (382 ) Litigation accruals (e) 10,400 — Depreciation and amortization (i) 60,685 61,180 Impairment charges 1,924 — Income tax (benefit) expense (205,359 ) 16,195 Adjusted EBITDA (447,547 ) 167,924 Management transition costs (h) 2,599 — Adjusted EBITDA, exclusive of management transition costs $ (444,948 ) $ 167,924

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBIT: Net (loss) income $ (333,728 ) $ 77,765 Interest expense 14,693 13,371 Interest income (716 ) (205 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (d) 202 — Costs related to debt amendments (c) 4,352 (382 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 6,443 10,701 Impairment charges 1,924 — Litigation accruals (e) 10,400 — Income tax (benefit) expense (205,359 ) 16,195 Adjusted EBIT (501,789 ) 117,445 Management transition costs (h) 2,599 — Adjusted EBIT, exclusive of management transition costs $ (499,190 ) $ 117,445

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: 2020 2019 SG&A $ 485,088 $ 517,378 Favorable lease costs (a) (6,394 ) (10,539 ) Product sourcing costs (75,661 ) (78,558 ) Litigation accruals (e) (10,400 ) — Adjusted SG&A 392,633 428,281 Management transition costs (h) (2,599 ) — Adjusted SG&A, exclusive of management transition costs $ 390,034 $ 428,281

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) Three Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 38.1 % 17.2 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 0.9 0.8 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 39.0 % 18.0 %



