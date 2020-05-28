S.A.M. Foundation Donates 15,000 FDA Approved Masks and Face Shields to St. Joseph Hospital, CHOC and UCI Medical Center

SAM Foundation at St Joseph Hospital - Dedicated Doctors & Nurses SAM Foundation at CHOC Children’s L-R: Jena Jensen, Calvin Fakkema, Mayor Mark A. Murphy, Taylor Key, Dr. Kathy Andreeff, Kim Nichols, Dr. Sam Nguyen, Natalie Pring, Rachel Rolnicki SAM Foundation at UCI Medical Center L-R: Susanna Rustad, Dr. Sam Nguyen, Mayor Mark A. Murphy, Pat Patton, Dr. William C. Wilson, Chad T. Lefteris

Stable Anchor Manor Foundation’s donation is intended to help frontline workers, including doctors and nurses, amid the coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stable Anchor Manor Foundation, 501(c)3 (S.A.M Foundation) has donated 15,000 FDA approved surgical masks and 300 face shields to help frontline workers at local hospitals in Orange County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The S.A.M. Foundation was pleased to be able to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to St. Joseph Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, and UCI Medical Center during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In addition to the FDA approved masks, Sam Nguyen, PhD, Founder of S.A.M. Foundation, partnered with Danny Nguyen Couture to design 75 fashionable face masks. They were created in hopes of providing style and smiles for healthcare workers and their patients. The masks provide a snug fit that prevents pathogens from entering the mouth and nasal area that allow for maximum protection. The masks are made with seven-layer filtration, water-resistant material, and a nose bridge making it breathable.

This contribution is intended to help doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation will serve to protect frontline health workers, and in turn, the ever-larger familial communities in Southern California.

The City of Orange Mayor Mark A. Murphy joined Dr. Nguyen at all three hospitals for the donations.

“The day was filled with gratitude to the dedicated first responders, doctors and nurses for what they do for our community” said Dr. Nguyen. “Our interconnectedness and dependence on one another has now been shared,” said Dr. Nguyen. “This pandemic is both a tragedy and an opportunity to strengthen our bonds.”

“COVID-19 has impacted families revealing both the fragility and beauty of our communities,” said Dr. Nguyen.

Nguyen viewed herself as 1 of 12 in her nuclear family and found her family exposed by the interconnectedness of the pandemic. Not only with her immediate family, but with her employees, which she considers an extension of her family. Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Asian World Media and G.E.O Marketing had to make the difficult decision to lay off 95% of her workforce because of the global pandemic.

“Shared fate is an assumed reality and we are all reminded of how fragile we all are,” Nguyen added.

As the world practices social distancing, Dr. Nguyen is dedicated to making sure that loved ones, employees and first responders, upon which we all rely, are equipped with face masks.

In attendance at the Orange County hospitals were the following:

St. Joseph Hospital — City of Orange Councilmember Kim Nichols; Jeremy Zoch, PhD, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive (CEO); Scott Rusk, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Joseph Presto; Gemma Seidl, Executive Director of Nursing; Julie Vaupel-Phillips, RN; and Amy Daugherty, Chief Philanthropy Officer- St. Joseph Hospital.

CHOC Children’s — City of Orange Councilmember Kim Nichols; President of CHOC Medical Staff Dr. Kathy Andreeff; Chief Government Relations Officer at CHOC Children’s Jena Jensen; Deputy Chief Government Affairs Office, CHOC Rachel Rolnicki; CHSP, CHEP Director, Safety, Security & Emergency Management Calvin Fakkema;

UCI Medical Center — Chad T. Lefteris, CEO of UCI Health; William C. Wilson, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Pat Patton, Chief Nursing Officer; Susanna Rustad, Executive Director, Operations & Procurement; John Murray, Communications Manager and Nurse.

For more information on Dr. Nguyen and Stable Anchor Manor Foundation, visit www.StableAnchorManor.org.

###

ABOUT

The Stable Anchor Manor 501(c)3 (S.A.M. Foundation) was founded by Dr. Sam Nguyen in Texas in 2009 with the purpose of providing support and guidance to homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth and orphans. The foundation recently received their 501(c)3 certification and expanded in Orange County.

