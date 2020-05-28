TOMORROW: Governor, state officials to give press update on COVID-19 efforts, public health order

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference tomorrow, Thursday afternoon, to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and related emergency public health orders.

WHAT: Remote news conference regarding New Mexico’s COVID-19 efforts

WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 3 P.M.

The news conference will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook page.

A simultaneous interpretation of the news conference in Spanish will be streamed live on YouTube​​.

Members of the media will be able to participate remotely. If you would like the opportunity to ask questions, please RSVP to nora.sackett@state.nm.us with your name and media affiliation. After your RSVP is received, you will receive more information about how to participate.