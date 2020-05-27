Nissan readies for U.S. manufacturing restart

Nissan plans a phased restart of its U.S. manufacturing operations beginning June 1

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan will carry out a phased restart of its U.S. manufacturing operations beginning in early June. The company’s vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Miss. and powertrain plant in Decherd, Tenn. plan to resume production on June 1, followed by its Smyrna, Tenn. vehicle assembly plant on June 8. The INFINITI Decherd Powertrain Plant resumed limited production on May 1.

“We have planned our manufacturing restart with care, mindful that the impact of COVID-19 continues," said Steve Marsh , senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc. “The process will be gradual. Our first priority is to implement thorough protocols so employees are confident the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure their safety in the workplace.”

Nissan has created a comprehensive playbook — Safe Start-Up — to guide employees on the new health and safety protocols. Safe Start-Up includes best practices and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other government agencies. Some of the safety protocols include:

Daily health self-certifications for all employees and visitors. Employees or visitors who indicate they may have symptoms or may have been exposed to COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter any Nissan worksite.



Modifications to workstations, staggered shift and break times, and minimal job rotations, to adhere to social distancing guidelines.



Disbursement of additional personal protective equipment, including face shields and masks.



Enhanced disinfection protocols for workstations, common areas and shared tools.

Production shift patterns also will be adjusted as necessary to support the phased restart plan and match production with current market demand.

"As production increases, we will continue to assess and implement the necessary controls in line with any updated guidelines from government agencies and feedback from employees,” Marsh said.

