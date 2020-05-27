Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stericycle to Present at Two Virtual Conferences in June

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer; Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Koenig, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the two upcoming virtual conferences listed below and participate in investor calls.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Monday, June 8, 2020

William Blair 40ᵗʰ Annual Growth Stock Conference
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 18 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

