Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRX) is scheduled to resume on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on May 4, 2020 at 9:25:06 Eastern Time.

