Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event:



Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities Global Tech Conference in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com . (LRCX-F)

