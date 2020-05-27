GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



GenMark’s management is scheduled to present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference in a virtual setting on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at 12:20 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark’s management team will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Interested parties can contact their representative at Raymond James for additional information.

ABOUT GENMARK

GenMark is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .