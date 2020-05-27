Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 27 May

As of 1pm on 27 May, the Western Cape has 7660 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 16 551 confirmed cases and 8504 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 16551 Total recoveries 8504 Total deaths 387 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 7660 Total number of tests 133 489 Hospital admissions 660 of which 182 are in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 1705 932 Southern 1967 762 Northern 1031 563 Tygerberg 2553 1497 Eastern 1464 843 Klipfontein 2071 1004 Mitchells Plain 1613 861 Khayelitsha 2150 1331 Total 14554 7793

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 14 6 Garden Route Knysna 47 22 Garden Route George 65 22 Garden Route Hessequa 12 9 Garden Route Kannaland 1 1 Garden Route Mossel Bay 29 22 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 10 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 137 56 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 412 116 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 140 40 Cape Winelands Langeberg 12 4 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 231 194 Overberg Overstrand 38 19 Overberg Cape Agulhas 6 2 Overberg Swellendam 10 6 Overberg Theewaterskloof 45 10 West Coast Bergrivier 28 13 ​West Coast ​Cederberg 2 0 West Coast Matzikama 2 0 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 49 12 West Coast Swartland 53 24 Central Karoo Beaufort West 2 0

Unallocated: 652 (130)

Additional data can be found on the dashboard at https://bit.ly/2VYR1DE.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 30 COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 387. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

Quarantine and isolation facilities:

Earlier, Minister of Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela and I had the opportunity to visit a 300 bed quarantine and isolation facility which has been furnished and donated by Old Mutual.

Facilities such as these are important in the response to COVID-19 as they allow for people who don’t need medical treatment, but do not have the space or the means to self-isolate and quarantine at home, to do so in a space that is safe and comfortable.

To date, 1337 people have been admitted to isolation and quarantine sites across the province. As at 25 May, there were 325 people in designated isolation facilities (282 in the Cape Metro and 43 in Rural) and 137 in quarantine facilities (34 persons in Cape Metro and 103 persons in Rural Districts).

As we move closer towards the peak in the province, the need for quarantine and isolation space will escalate drastically. The Western Cape Government has activated or is in the process of activating over 3500 quarantine and isolation beds with several thousand more in the pipeline.

We thank Old Mutual for their generous donation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isolation and quarantine facilities are just one aspect of our health systems preparedness as the province has also started work on temporary hospital facilities such as the CTICC and built 19 testing and triage centres at hospital across the province. We have put out a call for volunteers with medical experience and have placed orders for necessary medical equipment including PPE and ventilators.

Level 3 from 1 June:

I welcome the clarity provided by National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize regarding the move to level 3. Minister Mkhize confirmed that the entire country will move down to level 3 on 1 June.

The Western Cape Government is mindful that the lockdown has placed severe pressure on the people of this province, and created a massive need for humanitarian assistance and relief. A move to level 3 will allow more people to return to work, and allow them to put food on the table for their families. It will however, also require increased vigilance from every single person to ensure that they are protecting themselves and their loved ones.

The Western Cape Government is implementing its targeted hotspot strategy in the areas where the highest numbers of infections occur. This whole of government response, will also require co-operation from all residents and from business, community groups, NGOs and civil society to ensure that it is successful.

Level 3 will require us to act with greater consideration for our own safety and the safety of those around us. Hygiene measures such as washing our hands regularly and keeping workspaces clean, and coughing into a tissue or your arm remain of utmost importance. We must still stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings. Always keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and wear a clean, cloth mask when outside of the home. If you feel sick or unwell, stay at home. These measures have the ability to significantly flatten the curve of infection if everyone commits to them.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier