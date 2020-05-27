AdvantAge Ontario – Immediate Action Needed to Support Ontario’s Long-Term Care Homes

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the disturbing report from the Canadian Armed Forces released yesterday, the Association representing Ontario’s not-for-profit, municipal and charitable long-term care homes is urging the provincial government to act now on immediate needs in the sector.

“Our hearts go out to the residents and families who are dealing with these horrible circumstances,” said Lisa Levin, CEO, AdvantAge Ontario. “They deserve better, and we can’t wait another minute to take action.”

For years, AdvantAge Ontario has relentlessly pressed successive government to address the serious challenges and deficiencies in the long-term care sector, specifically those related to funding and staffing resources. COVID-19 has magnified and compounded these challenges like nothing that has ever been seen before.

The Association has continuously put forward sound evidence-based solutions to bring the level and quality of care to where it should be to meet the needs of current and future residents.

“Our Association has 100 years of experience in this sector, and our members are leaders in delivering high quality, safe and compassionate care. We are ready and willing to work with the government and our sector partners to make needed changes now,” added Levin.

The Association expressed its support for the government’s commission into Ontario’s long-term care system when it was announced last week. In doing so, it stated clearly that this work must not delay immediate changes that are needed to help homes that are continuing to battle this pandemic. The announcement today that this work will now start in July, rather than September, is very much needed and welcomed.

“Long-term care homes are at the epicentre of this crisis, which will continue for some time. We need to act immediately to address longstanding system issues, such as understaffing and other health human resource challenges, as well as barriers to redeveloping older homes so that we are in a better position to prevent future outbreaks,” added Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario.

“Residents living in long-term care homes need to feel safe, and their families need to be able to trust that their loved ones are protected,” said Levin.

AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for senior care for 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our nearly 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, assisted living in supportive housing, and community service agencies.

