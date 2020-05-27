Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen West Central Learning Academy II Belmont Pease Township Park District Carroll Brown Local School District Champaign East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District Clermont Village of Batavia Clermont County, CIC, Inc. Darke Arcanum Joint Ambulance District Franklin ESC Network Review (SB3) Highland Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District Huron Western Reserve Local School District Jefferson Highland Union Cemetery Springfield Township Lucas Claudio Linares, Medicaid Provider Mahoning Springfield Local School District Miami Village of Laura Noble Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District Noble Local School District Preble Preble Shawnee Local School District Putnam Ottawa Township Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System Williams Village of Holiday City Wood Village of Grand Rapids

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

