Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

West Central Learning Academy II

 Belmont

Pease Township Park District

 Carroll

Brown Local School District

 Champaign

East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District

 Clermont

Village of Batavia Clermont County, CIC, Inc.

 Darke

Arcanum Joint Ambulance District

 Franklin

ESC Network Review (SB3)

 Highland

Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District

 Huron

Western Reserve Local School District

 Jefferson

Highland Union Cemetery

Springfield Township

 Lucas

Claudio Linares, Medicaid Provider

 Mahoning

Springfield Local School District

 Miami

Village of Laura

 Noble

Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District

Noble Local School District

 Preble

Preble Shawnee Local School District

 Putnam

Ottawa Township

 Stark

Multi-County Juvenile Attention System

 Williams

Village of Holiday City

 Wood

Village of Grand Rapids

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

