Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
West Central Learning Academy II
Belmont
Pease Township Park District
Carroll
Brown Local School District
Champaign
East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District
Clermont
Village of Batavia Clermont County, CIC, Inc.
Darke
Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
Franklin
ESC Network Review (SB3)
Highland
Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District
Huron
Western Reserve Local School District
Jefferson
Highland Union Cemetery
Springfield Township
Lucas
Claudio Linares, Medicaid Provider
Mahoning
Springfield Local School District
Miami
Village of Laura
Noble
Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District
Noble Local School District
Preble
Preble Shawnee Local School District
Putnam
Ottawa Township
Stark
Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
Williams
Village of Holiday City
Wood
Village of Grand Rapids
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
