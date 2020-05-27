Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LED Lighting & Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Host FY 2020 Q4 Investor Call and Webcast on Thursday, June 4th at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, including controls and integrated IoT capabilities, today announced that it will host a conference call to review its FY 2020 fourth quarter results and business outlook on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion CEO, Mike Altschaefl and CFO, Bill Hull will host the investor call. Orion plans to release its results premarket, the same morning.

Webcast/Call Detail:

Date/Time:   Thursday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
     
Call Dial-In:   Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013
     
Webcast & Replay:    https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sdsuzfx3
     
Audio Replay:   (855) 859-2056, ID#8660646 (available shortly after the call through 6/11/20)

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance business performance and efficiency. Orion designs, manufactures, markets and manages the installation and maintenance of LED solid-state lighting systems, along with integrated smart controls. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts:  
Bill Hull, CFO 
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (312) 660-3575 		 William Jones; David Collins
Catalyst IR
(212) 924-9800
oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Primary Logo

