Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on June 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that it will hold its fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time. A live webcast of the call will air on Micron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/. A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc. We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron® and Crucial® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

© 2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact 
Erica Pompen 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
+1 (408) 834-1873 
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact 
Farhan Ahmad 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
+1 (408) 834-1927 
farhanahmad@micron.com

Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on June 29, 2020

