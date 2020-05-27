Telacoach On Demand Coaching App Offers Coaching to Americans Affected by COVID-19 for Only $19.95 Per Session

For a limited time, individuals can seek the help of a professional coach— whether for business or personal— via the Telacoach app.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of Americans battling health and financial difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIRST on-demand coaching and therapy app by Telacoach offers an army of professional coaches ready to help those in need. To learn more, visit www.Telacoach.com “We are partnering with experienced coaches on our platform to make professional coaching services available to individuals who can benefit now, more than ever,” states Jeffrey Obomeghie, a seasoned executive coach and CEO of Telacoach. As Americans re-emerge from lockdown, many need guidance, support and strategies to help them successfully embrace their “new normal,” and we can help,” says Obomeghie.According to CNN, over 30 million Americans are currently out of work and over one million Americans have been infected with the virus. “No global event has been as destructive to the American psyche and way of life since the Great Depression or the Spanish Flu,” Obomeghie asserts.Telacoach allows users to book a live coach for as low as $19.95 per thirty-minute session with tiered pricing plans available. Certified coaches in all areas of life are available via the fully-integrated, innovative app—including: Job/Career Coaches, Motivational Coaches, Business/Finance Coaches, Executive Coaches, Christian/Spiritual Coaches, Diet/Fitness Coaches, Academic Coaches, Relationship Coaches, and more. Standard industry rates for coaches of this caliber range from $100 - $500 per session. Licensed therapists are also available.On Telacoach, users safely, securely, and privately connect with a coach on the app via video chat, text, or phone. Sessions can be booked for 30 minutes or one hour. Telacoach is available for iOS in the App Store, and is soon to be available for Android.About TelacoachTelacoach is the first on-demand, multi-sector coaching and therapy app. Founded in 2018, the app has been in beta since 2019, and launches nationwide on June 1, 2020. The app connects users with elite coaches at affordable rates. True to its motto: "Life is hard. Everyone deserves a coach. But you shouldn’t have to be rich to afford one," Telacoach is making quality coaching services accessible to the masses. Download Telacoach for iOS in the Apple Store. To learn more, visit www.Telacoach.com . For product or service inquiries, email info@telacoach.com. For media inquiries, contact Anita S. Lane at 313.447.9083 or AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com.