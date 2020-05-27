Road Closure Waterbury VT

TO: All Media Outlets

FROM VSP Middlesex

RE: VT RT 100 WATERBURY

All media outlets please be advised that VT RT 100 by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is currently closed in both directions due to an incident. There are traffic detours set up by the Waterbury Fire Department to assist with traffic flow. This is an ongoing incident and no additional information is currently available. The public is advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes. An additional press release will be issued when more information becomes available.

Sam Trombino

ECD Williston Barracks