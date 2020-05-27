Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,756 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure Waterbury VT

TO: All Media Outlets

 

FROM VSP Middlesex

 

RE: VT RT 100 WATERBURY

 

All media outlets please be advised that VT RT 100 by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is currently closed in both directions due to an incident. There are traffic detours set up by the Waterbury Fire Department to assist with traffic flow. This is an ongoing incident and no additional information is currently available. The public is advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.  An additional press release will be issued when more information becomes available.

 

 

 

Sam Trombino

ECD Williston Barracks

 

You just read:

Road Closure Waterbury VT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.