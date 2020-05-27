Update RE: Road Closure Waterbury VT
TO: All Media Outlets
FROM: VSP Middlesex
RE: VT RT 100 Waterbury
All media outlets the motor vehicle incident in Waterbury by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is resolving and traffic is flowing in one lane. Green Mountain Power is on scene repairing some downed power lines and are handling the flow of traffic. No other details available for this incident.
Sam Trombino
ECD II
802-878-7111
From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12:13 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: Lewia, Keith <Keith.Lewia@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure Waterbury VT
All media outlets please be advised that VT RT 100 by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is currently closed in both directions due to an incident. There are traffic detours set up by the Waterbury Fire Department to assist with traffic flow. This is an ongoing incident and no additional information is currently available. The public is advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes. An additional press release will be issued when more information becomes available.
