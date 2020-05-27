Update RE: Road Closure Waterbury VT

TO: All Media Outlets

FROM: VSP Middlesex

RE: VT RT 100 Waterbury

All media outlets the motor vehicle incident in Waterbury by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is resolving and traffic is flowing in one lane. Green Mountain Power is on scene repairing some downed power lines and are handling the flow of traffic. No other details available for this incident.

Sam Trombino

ECD II

802-878-7111

