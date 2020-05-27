Smith Management Group Hosts Virtual Magic Show

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, will be hosting “Virtual Night of Laughs and Intriguing Magic with Christian the Magician,” on May 28, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. CST.

This virtual magic show features Christian the Magician from the world-famous St. Louis City Museum. A performer since he was nine years old, Christian the Magician brings high-energy, original magic routines and sarcastic humor to events all over the country. Now, a practicing attorney in St. Louis, he continues to perform funny and fantastic magic. Smith Management Group will offer Christian the Magician’s virtual performance free of charge to their clients.

“As people continue to shelter in place and navigate the COVID-19 health crisis, we know people are seeking a sense of community,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We know that nothing brings people together like laughter. We are excited to offer this virtual magic show as an opportunity for clients to connect and embrace other community members as they all enjoy this experience.”

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com