Coronavirus - Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (27 May 2020)
Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa.
All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern.
The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from 6,848 in 24 countries on 22 April to 33,276 in 26 countries by 22 May.
Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.
Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.