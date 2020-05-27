Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (27 May 2020)

  • Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa.

  • All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern.

  • The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from 6,848 in 24 countries on 22 April to 33,276 in 26 countries by 22 May.

  • Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.

  • Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

