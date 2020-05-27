Primrose Schools Expands into New Markets with Intalytics
Primrose Schools has selected Intalytics as its analytics partner to guide its strategic expansion efforts across the U.S.ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primrose Schools, a leading high-quality early education and care provider, has selected Intalytics as its analytics partner to guide its strategic expansion efforts across the U.S. Currently operating more than 400 Primrose Schools in 30 states, the education provider is growing through franchise expansion.
“The demand for high-quality early education is at an all-time high in the U.S., and Primrose Schools is proud to be the leader that meets that demand in the market,” said Steven Fricker, chief development officer for Primrose Schools. “We strategically open new schools where we know there are large concentrations of parents and students, so having Intalytics as our analytics partner allows for that back and forth discussion when making real estate decisions.”
Intalytics will develop a forecasting model to assist Primrose Schools in refining markets for expansion, enabling the Primrose Schools real estate team to find the optimal locations for new centers on a market by market basis in order to best serve parents and students. As part of this partnership, Intalytics will also integrate all analytics into its proprietary SiteIntel platform for Primrose Schools ongoing use.
“Primrose Schools provides a premier early education experience for children and families,” said John Orton, director of client services at Intalytics. “Our team understands the education sector from years of experience, so we’re confident in supporting their ongoing expansion efforts.”
About Primrose Schools
Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are 400 Primrose schools in 29 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who work together with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit http://www.primroseschools.com/, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our Pointers for Parents emails and find a Primrose school near you.
About Intalytics
Intalytics provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.
