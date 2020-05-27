EVENT: AMO 2020 Peer Review – June 2-3, 2020

Join us at our virtual, annual peer review on June 2–3, 2020. Learn more about AMO’s strategic plan, priorities, investments, and the groundwork for how we are working to accomplish our program goals. This two-day meeting will also include remarks from Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency. It will also include presentations from AMO technology managers on various technical topics that cover the entire AMO program. Register today and view the agenda.

EVENT: Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit – June 8-11, 2020

The 2020 Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit has transitioned to a virtual leadership symposium. Join us June 8-11, 2020 for 4 days of timely webinars and peer exchanges with fellow industry stakeholders and experts. This annual event for Better Buildings, Better Plants Partners and other key stakeholders provides the opportunity for professionals to explore emerging technologies and share innovative strategies in energy and water efficiency. The event is free to attend. Register to attend and view the latest agenda.

EVENT: Federal Water Finance Programs Webinar – June 10, 2020

Join Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, for the Water Security Grand Challenge webinar Federal Water Finance Programs on June 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM ET. Learn about financing programs from federal agencies for water infrastructure and systems to the water sector. The webinar will describe the purpose of each program, the intended users, typical loan size, program websites and contacts, and loan application requirements and timelines. Register for the webinar here.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: DOE Announces $30 Million for Innovation in Critical Materials Processing Technologies

DOE announced up to $30 million in funding for research and development that focuses on field validation and demonstration, as well as next-generation extraction, separation, and processing technologies for critical materials. Applicants are encouraged to collaborate with the Critical Materials Institute (CMI), a DOE Energy Innovation Hub led by Ames National Laboratory. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy anticipates making up to 10 awards. View application and submission requirements for this FOA on EERE Exchange.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: DOE Announces $67 Million to Enhance Manufacturing Competitiveness Through Innovation

DOE announced a $67 million funding opportunity to stimulate technology innovation, improve the energy productivity of American manufacturing, and enable the manufacturing of cutting-edge products in the United States. View application and submission requirements for the FY20 Multi-Topic FOA on EERE Exchange.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: DOE Announces New Round of Funding for High Performance Computing for Manufacturing

DOE recently announced up to $3 million for high-performance computing projects to work with the U.S. National Laboratories, university and non-profit partners to apply advanced modeling, simulation, and data analysis to achieve energy, material, and cost savings in manufacturing. Concept papers are due June 20, 2020. Visit the HPC4EI website to learn more.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: DOE Smart Manufacturing Institute Announces New Project Calls

DOE's Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) announced up to $7 million in new funding to improve energy-intensive manufacturing processes and strengthen America's manufacturing sector. CESMII released two project calls to fund research and development (R&D) projects that align with the institute's goal of accelerating smart manufacturing adoption through the integration of advanced sensors, data, and platforms and controls. Learn more about the application deadlines, areas of emphasis, and submission requirements.

DOE Selects the University of Texas – San Antonio to Lead Cybersecurity Institute for Energy Efficient Manufacturing

DOE announced the selection of the University of Texas – San Antonio to lead the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII), a public-private consortium to bolster U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, energy efficiency, and innovation. CyManII will focus on early-stage research and development (R&D) to advance cybersecurity in energy-efficient manufacturing. CyManII is funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) and co-managed with the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER). For more information, visit the AMO website.

DOE Announces Phase 1 Small Business Selections

As part of U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette’s recent announcement of $53 million for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) research and development projects, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy announced selection of 106 new projects across 26 states, totaling nearly $21.3 million in funding. Of the $21.3 million, AMO is funding $4.2 million for 21 SBIR STTR projects that catalyze research, development, and adoption of energy-related advanced manufacturing technologies. For more information, including the full list of selectees, visit the AMO website.

DOE Manufacturing Institute Announces New Projects for Innovative Process Intensification

DOE’s Rapid Advancement in Process Intensification Deployment (RAPID) Manufacturing Institute announced approximately $4 million for five projects that align with RAPID’s research focus areas in chemical and commodity processing, natural gas upgrading, renewable bioproducts, intensified process fundamentals, modeling and simulation, and module manufacturing. Learn more about the projects selected for negotiations.

New Video Tool Supports Resilience Planning

During disasters and grid outages, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems ensure critical infrastructure remains operational. To help decision makers assess how CHP can help meet their resilience goals, DOE recently released a new video tutorial for the Distributed Generation for Resilience Planning Guide. View the Distributed Generation for Resilience Planning Guide to learn more.