R Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Ryder System, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ryder System, Inc. ("Ryder" or "the Company") (NYSE: R) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ryder securities between July 23, 2015 and February 13, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) failed to disclose that Ryder’s financial results were inflated as a result of the Company’s practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder’s residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles by such a degree that the Company ultimately took a $357 million depreciation charge in 2019 related to Ryder’s reduction of its residual values to align them with the amounts for which they could realistically be sold; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Ryder you have until July 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

