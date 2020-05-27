OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Procedures for Virtual Combined General Meeting

Live Webcast Login Information

NANTES, France, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces the procedures for participating in the Combined General Meeting, to be held on June 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CET.



As indicated in the press release dated May 11, 2020, the Combined General Meeting of June 16, 2020, will be held by live webcast, without the physical presence of shareholders or other persons usually eligible to attend pursuant to the provisions of the ordinances dated March 25, 2020.

The prior notice of the General Meeting including the agenda, the resolutions submitted for approval and the main methods of participation and voting, and also serving as notice of the meeting, was published on May 8, 2020 in the French bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (BALO).

Login information

The General Meeting will be webcast live (in French) via a web conferencing system and shareholders of OSE Immunotherapeutics are invited to login through the link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/oseimmunotherapeutics/20200616_1/

This link allows shareholders to register for the General Meeting as of today (and until June 16 at 2 p.m. CET) by entering their email address. Registrants will receive a registration confirmation in addition to the ability to add the event to their calendar.

On June 16, 2020, shareholders will be able to connect via this same link starting at 2 p.m. CET. The General Meeting will start at 2.30 p.m. and attendees will be able to follow the presentation by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management on their screens.

Due to the closed session, it will not be possible for shareholders to amend resolutions or to propose new resolutions during the General Meeting. The shareholders retain their right to request the inclusion of items or draft resolutions on the agenda and to ask written questions before the General Meeting, in accordance with the regulations in force. Shareholders are invited to send their questions from today and at any time during the presentation to the email address: ag2020@ose-immuno.com. They will be answered during the General Meeting's Q&A session.

Appointment of scrutineers

In accordance with Decree No. 2020-418, the Company’s Board of Directors has decided to appoint the following shareholders as scrutineers:

- Mrs. Maryvonne Hiance, shareholder and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors;

- Mr. Alexis Peyroles, shareholder and CEO of the Company.

The General Meeting will be chaired by Mrs. Dominique Costantini, President of the Board of Directors.

The Bureau thus constituted will be responsible for ensuring the proper performance of the General Meeting. It will be accompanied by CIC Market Solutions (middle office service of the issuer) which will collect and count the votes of shareholders in registered form or having voted by proxy.

Reminder of voting procedures

To be taken into account, the duly completed and signed forms must be received no later than the fourth day preceding the date of the Meeting, i.e. no later than June 12, 2020.

For registered shareholders: they must return the voting form which will be sent to them with the convening notice either by post to CIC Market Solutions (Service Assemblées - 6 Avenue de Provence - 75452 Paris Cedex 09 - France), or by email to the address: serviceproxy@cic.fr.

For bearer shareholders: they can request this voting form from the bank or financial intermediary that manages their securities, from the date of notice of meeting. Once completed and signed by the shareholder, the form will be returned to the account-keeping establishment; the latter will send it, along with a certificate of participation, either by post to OSE Immunotherapeutics (22 Boulevard Benoni Goullin 44200 Nantes - France), or by email to the address: ag2020@ose-immuno.com.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website: http://ose-immuno.com/documentation/assemblee-generale/ where they will find preparatory documents, including the voting form.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Tedopi ® (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure; due to Covid-19, voluntary definitive suspension of new patient accrual in the Step-2 initially planned in the trial.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo ® .

(innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; (Atalante 1) in post checkpoint inhibitor failure; due to Covid-19, voluntary definitive suspension of new patient accrual in the Step-2 initially planned in the trial. In (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo . BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim ; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors .

(OSE-172, anti-SIRPα monoclonal antibody): developed in ; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in . FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results ; Phase 2-ready asset in autoimmune diseases or in transplantation .

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): ; . OSE-127 (humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier ; positive Phase 1 results ; two independent Phase 2 planned in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor) to start in 2020.

(humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in ; ; two independent planned in (OSE sponsor) and in (Servier sponsor) to start in 2020. BiCKI ® : bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2 nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity . Additional innovative research programs .

: platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2 generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase . . CoVepiT: a prophylactic vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized neo-epitopes. First preclinical results expected start of H2 2020, possible clinical trial by year end.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in the clinical trial TEDOPaM is temporarily suspended and initiation timelines for both Phase 2 trials of OSE-127 could be impacted during the coming months.

For more information: https://ose-immuno.com/en/

Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

+33 153 198 757

U.S. Media: LifeSci Communications

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

darren@lifescicomms.com

+1 646 627 8387

French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 607 768 283 U.S. and European Investors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2020, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2019, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.