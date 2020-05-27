TruWomen Picked up by Whole Foods Market
Rocky Mountain region Whole Foods Markets among first to receive dessert-inspired TruWomen protein bars.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver-based nutrition company TruWomen's plant-based, dessert-inspired protein bars have arrived at Whole Foods Market. Launching with four TruBar flavors, Rocky Mountain region customers can now pick up Oh Oh Cookie Dough, Smother-Fudger Peanut Butter, Saltylicious Almond Love, and Daydreaming About Donuts flavor TruWomen protein bars from their local Whole Foods Market.
"We set out to celebrate the flavor profiles of some of the most iconic and best-loved desserts," reveals a TruWomen spokesperson, "including chocolate chip cookie dough and glazed doughnuts."
Part of a new range of indulgent but nutritious products from TruWomen—which the brand has called Indulgent Nutrition—TruWomen protein bars are made with simple, plant-based ingredients, according to the company, such as cacao, cassava, and brown rice protein.
"At TruWomen, we're obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious," said the brand's spokesperson upon breaking the news of TruWomen's Indulgent Nutrition range protein bars hitting Rocky Mountain region Whole Foods Markets recently.
Whole Foods customers, TruWomen says, are its target demographic, leaving the Denver, Colorado-based nutrition company extremely excited about its expansion into the multinational supermarket chain. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods exclusively sells products that are free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, as well as hydrogenated fats, according to TruWomen.
In addition to being free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, as well as free from hydrogenated fats, TruWomen TruBars are certified 100 percent vegan, kosher, and gluten-free. The plant-based, dessert-inspired protein bars are also soy and dairy-free, verified non-GMO, and contain zero sugar alcohols, according to the growing TruWomen brand, founded by Stephanie Pyatt and co-founder Erica Groussman.
The TruWomen brand has developed a considerable following online, with more than 73,000 people now tuned into TruWomen's posts on the photo and video-sharing social networking platform, Instagram. Fans of the brand are invited to sign up for exclusive offers, limited edition product news, and insider access to TruWomen events.
"One of our big goals for TruWomen is to make it easier for shoppers to feel proud about choosing our products and sharing them with others," says TruWomen co-founder Erica Groussman. "As moms who are always on the go, we couldn't shake the fact that most snacks either taste good, yet use ingredients we couldn't pronounce, or they use clean ingredients, but taste like cardboard," adds TruWomen founder Stephanie Pyatt.
"At TruWomen," she goes on, "we're taking the guesswork out of choosing between a healthy or indulgent snack, and as a female-founded brand, we support other female-founded, female-owned, and female-managed businesses who also elevate women in their respective organizations."
TruWomen's Oh Oh Cookie Dough, Smother-Fudger Peanut Butter, Saltylicious Almond Love, and Daydreaming About Donuts flavor TruWomen protein bars are available now from Rocky Mountain region Whole Foods Markets priced at $2.49 each.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here