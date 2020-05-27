COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM INCENTIVE ON CHEVROLET TRUCKS AND SUVS

Exclusive $1,000 Costco member incentive delivers irresistible value.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Auto Program and Chevrolet have joined forces to deliver exclusive value for Costco members during a time when demand for trucks and SUVs is high.*

The Chevrolet Limited-Time Special features three models popular among Costco members: Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban. The Chevrolet Silverado – offered in light-duty and heavy-duty models – has been the pickup truck most-requested and purchased by Costco members for the last nine years through Costco Auto Program, managed by Affinity Auto Program.

“Chevrolet is pleased to provide Costco members such an exclusive discount,” said Bob Krapes, Chevrolet Director of Truck and SUV Marketing. “Savvy members know a good deal when they see one, and the Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban are the perfect vehicles to haul goods home even on the largest of shopping trips.”

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are also among the top five large SUVs requested by Costco members, with the Tahoe being the most-requested model in the first quarter of 2020.

The program runs May 1 through June 30, 2020. Eligible Costco members who register at CostcoAuto.com/Specials and purchase or lease a new 2019 or 2020 model can combine a $1,000 Costco member-only incentive with Chevrolet incentives for which they qualify.**

“The exclusive $1,000 incentive combined with the additional incentives publicly available represents a big savings opportunity for Costco members,” said Rick Borg, Costco Auto Program general manager. “We’re happy to deliver this exceptional value on these highly sought-after trucks and SUVs.”

Customers don’t want a one-size-fits-all truck, so Chevy offers many distinct Silverado models for its light-duty and heavy-duty trucks. Across those models, different engine options are available, including a class-leading 3.0L Duramax diesel rated at 33 mpg highway. Tahoe and Suburban bring segment-leading features and technologies customers want – including advanced powertrains, advanced safety features and connectivity.

Costco Auto Program first teamed up with Chevrolet and General Motors in 2011 to provide exclusive, limited-time savings opportunities for Costco members. The Chevrolet Silverado was the most-requested model during that inaugural event and continued to be in the years that followed. During the last fourth-quarter promotion that ended Jan. 3, 2020, it again topped vehicle sales, representing approximately 18% of models purchased during the three-month promotional period.

For more information about the Chevrolet Limited-Time Special, or other Costco member savings opportunities, including regular monthly rebates, incentives and additional limited-time specials, visit CostcoAuto.com/Specials or call 1-855-722-6272. Costco and its affiliates do not sell automobiles or negotiate individual transactions.

About Costco Auto Program

Costco Auto Program is operated by Affinity Auto Program, which has operated the program since its inception in 1989. Costco Auto Program is recognized as a leading member-focused auto-buying program in the industry. This service offers prearranged pricing and a first-class buying experience on new and select pre-owned vehicles and RVs, as well as discounts on automobile parts, service, and accessories for U.S. Costco members. In 2019, Costco members purchased more than 600,000 vehicles through the program. Costco Auto Program surveys members who use the program to ensure the service continues to meet their high expectations. More than 95 percent of members who responded to the survey gave the program high marks across three categories – value, service and overall experience.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France and one in China. Costco also operates e-commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

*According to a recent story by Automotive News, large pickups have been the best-performing vehicle segment in the midst of the coronavirus crisis; followed by SUVs.

Source: https://www.autonews.com/sales/auto-sales-show-signs-recovery-jd-power-says



**Visit CostcoAuto.com/Chevrolet for full details, terms and conditions.

