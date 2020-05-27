Traders Insurance Selects Cloverleaf Analytics

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) , an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce Traders Insurance (Traders) has selected the Cloverleaf business intelligence (BI) solution to enhance real-time data capabilities which will allow faster, more efficient underwriting and claims resolution.



A Kansas City, Missouri-based insurance company, Traders has been a pioneer in the specialty auto insurance field offering affordable insurance policies to cost-conscious individuals and families in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Traders also offers renters coverage in those same states.

“Contrary to popular wisdom, price isn’t the only differentiator in the auto insurance market today,” said Mark Concannon, CEO of Traders. “Our customers expect fair stable premiums delivered by a team who understand that their service makes a difference in our customers’ lives every day. This forms the foundation of better, faster, and more personal service. This implementation will greatly enhance our ability to assess our customers’ needs on both the policy and claims side of the business.”

Cloverleaf’s comprehensive BI solution for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies provides access to real-time analytics for discovering trends and insights across the entire enterprise and enabling proactive business decisions that would not otherwise be possible. Customers can jump start more informed decision-making processes, ramp up new business, and realize an immediate return on investment (ROI) with up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 100+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts, and integrations with third-party data providers.

“In times of change, the more data that can be accessed, the better,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “We can not only open doors to Traders’ internal data but provide callouts to third-party data providers which will further amplify their informed decision-making and customer service capabilities. We are very happy to be working with Traders and look forward to a long relationship in the years to come.”

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Traders Insurance (Traders)

Traders Insurance is a privately owned, Midwest company providing insurance services since 1976. We are based out of Kansas City, Missouri and currently provide services in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Our Renters and Auto Insurance policies are designed to fit a cost sensitive budget. Our team consists of some of the best professionals in the industry and we empower our staff to be creative in providing solutions to our customers, our agency partners, and our interdepartmental activities. For more information, please visit www.tradersauto.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597