Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 27 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4,352; of these thirty (30) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Seven-Hundred-Thirty-One (731). Among the confirmed cases, 22 of them are male and 8 are female and their age ranges from 9 to 60 years. All of the people confirmed for COVID-19 am Ethiopians. Among the cases fifteen (15) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (two have known contact with a confirmed case and thirteen have no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), two (2) from Tigray Region (with travel history from abroad and was in mandatory quarantine), eight (8) from Amhara region (with travel history from abroad was in mandatory quarantine), one (1) from Oromia region (with no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), three (3) from Harari region (have known contact with a confirmed case) and one (1) long truck driver with travel history from abroad.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases arc presented below:

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 11 Contact with confirmed cases 5 Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history 14 Total 30

Furthermore, fourteen (14) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-eighty-one (181).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 91,616 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 4352 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 30 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 542 Patients in intensive care 1 Newly recovered 14 Total recovered 181 Total deaths 6 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 731

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.