Poppy Wheway Raises Money for the Stroke Association
Set to run the postponed Vitality 10,000 in London, Poppy Wheway is raising funds for the Stroke AssociationWINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a tribute to her father, Poppy Wheway is running the Vitality 10,000 to benefit the Stroke Foundation.
Poppy Wheway studies at the University of Portsmouth and is a passionate and determined Sports Management and Development student. She is also a blogger and volunteers for causes that she believes in.
Poppy was motivated to raise funds for the Stroke Foundation after her father suffered a stroke last November. She originally aimed to raise £150, but has surpassed her goal and raised over £400 to date.
The Vitality 10,000 is a 10K race in London that features a route through the heart of the capital. Participants raise funds for charities of their choice in order to gain entry. The event, which was originally scheduled for May 25, has been postponed until autumn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poppy Wheway is proud to be able to raise funds for the Stroke Foundation.
“The charity is close to my heart,” says Poppy Wheway.
To learn more and to donate, please visit: www.gofundme.com/f/vitality-10000.
About Poppy Wheway
Poppy Wheway resides in Winchester in the UK. As a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious student, she is looking to pursue a career in business management. She attends the University of Portsmouth and is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development. Through her previous experiences playing sports and working with her university’s sports and recreation department, she has progressed to work well both on her own and with a team. Poppy Wheway currently works in the food service industry.
