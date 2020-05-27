At a CAGR of 8.5%, Laser Safety Glasses Market to surpass US$ 718.2 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser safety glasses are safety devices used in any environment where eyes are possible to laser radiation exposure. Since direct exposure to laser light even though it is small, can lead to permanent severe eye injuries. The rating of laser is based on optical density, which is the base-10 of logarithm of the attenuation factor by which the optical filter reduces the beam power. The global laser safety glasses market focuses on seven regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The global laser safety glasses market is is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and estimated to account for US$ 718.2 Mn in 2027.

Market Driver:

Increasing demand from healthcare sector is expected to accelerate growth of the global laser safety glasses market during the forecast period

Laser technology is used in numerous medical applications. Since laser beam is extremely small, it can be used to treat safely treat tissue without injuring the surrounding area. Laser is often used to treat varicose veins, eye surgery on the cornea, remove tumors, remove kidney stones, remove prostate, skin enhancement surgeries, and repair a detached retina of the eye. Since the infrastructure in healthcare sector has increased, the preference for these surgeries is also increasing. Moreover, these surgeries are a lot safer than conventional surgeries, thereby boosting the demand for safety glasses. Hence, these factors are expected to accelerate growth of the global laser safety glasses market in the near future.

Advent of enhanced performance of laser over conventional material processing techniques is expected to support growth of the global laser safety glasses market over the forecast period

Laser technology has improved over the years, owing to constant research and development activities. Latest advancements in laser technology including all-silicon laser, a holmium doped laser on a silicon photonics platform, and a flying microlaser have increased the demand for laser safety glasses. Moreover, these technologies are being adopted instead of conventional material processing techniques, which in turn, is expected to boost the global laser safety glasses market growth in the near future.

Key Takeaways:

Europe holds the dominant position in the global laser safety glasses market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2020-27. This is owing to increasing strict government rules and regulations regarding safety of workers. Laser equipment exposure can be very harmful, small exposure can lead to permanent body part damage. Thus, European government has taken strict regulations regarding use safety lasers glasses. For instance, European government made mandatory to use EN 207 and EN 208 standard safety glasses for laser equipment operator.

Among technology, Glass Laser Safety Eyewear segment is expected to dominate the global laser safety glasses market over the forecasted period 2020-27. This is owing to wide application of glass laser safety eyewear industry compared to plastic made laser safety eyewear. Glass Laser Safety Eyewear contains some rare type of element which absorbs the energy, thus preventing the energy from reaching eyes. On the other hand plastic glasses prevents the energy entering into the eyes further plastic glasses need to select for different type use. Thus, glass eyewear, is expected to dominate the global laser safety glasses market over the forecasted period

Among application, medical segment is expected to dominate the global laser safety glasses market over the forecasted period 2020-27. This is owing to wide application of glass laser safety eyewear in the healthcare industry. Laser is used to treat eye surgery on the cornea, remove kidney stones, remove tumors, skin enhancement surgeries, remove prostate and repair a detached retina of the eye. According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, medical segment contributed more than 40% in the global laser safety glasses market in 2019.

Competitive Section:

Major companies operating in the global laser safety glasses market are Univet Optical Technologies, Kentek Corporation, Laser Safety Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., VS Eyewear, NoIR Laser Company LLC, uvex group, Phillips Safety Products, Inc., and Global Laser Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Glass Laser Safety Eyewear

Polycarbonate Safety Glasses

Thin-film Glasses

Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Safety Glasses

By Application

Automotive Manufacturing

Medical

Chemicals

Military, Aerospace & Defense

Others (includes oil & gas, power & mining, industrial manufacturing, and welding)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





