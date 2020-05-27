Scott Zack Michigan Showcases Favorite and Most Impressive Detroit Landmarks
Local business owner Scott Zack Michigan provides a closer look at four of Detroit's most famous landmarks.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Fort Wayne to Hitsville U.S.A., Detroit is home to a wide array of interesting and unusual landmarks. A successful business owner based in the midwestern state of Michigan's largest city, Scott Zack Michigan shares a personal look at some of Detroit's most impressive points of interest.
"Detroit is full of incredible landmarks, from Hitsville U.S.A. to Fort Wayne," says Scott Zack Michigan, speaking from his home in the Detroit metropolitan area.
The first of four Detroit landmarks highlighted by Scott Zack Michigan is Hitsville U.S.A. "Motown's first headquarters, Hitsville U.S.A. is a fairly unassuming landmark on first impressions," he explains, "but has produced chart-topping music for artists including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, and Marvin Gaye."
Something of a museum to Motown music, it's a must-see for music fans across the board, according to Scott Zack Michigan, and an attraction truly unique to the city of Detroit.
Something of an architectural marvel, meanwhile, Scott Zack Michigan next turns to Detroit's Guardian Building. "Built in the 1920s, the Guardian Building is a prime example of exquisite Art Deco architecture," explains Detroit-based businessman and architecture fan Scott Zack Michigan.
From the Art Deco skyscraper's stunning facade to its breathtaking interior, it's a sight not to be missed, says Scott Zack Michigan. "From the moment you step into the three-story, cathedral-like lobby, bathed in light shining through the most ornate stained-glass, you know you've entered an unmistakable piece of history," he suggests, "and are witnessing a sight that you won't forget in a hurry."
Third among Scott Zack Michigan's Detroit landmark picks is Comerica Park. An unsurprising choice for lifelong baseball fan Zack, Comerica Park, he says, offers much more than just sport. "One of Detroit's most famous modern landmarks, Comerica Park is also a fantastic vantage point," explains Scott Zack Michigan, "offering largely uninterrupted views of much of the city's downtown district including its unique skyline peppered with skyscrapers, among which is the beautiful Guardian Building."
Scott Zack Michigan has previously spoken at length about life and business in Detroit. From discussing Autorama Detroit to revealing Detroit's place as a leader in North American sports, Scott Zack Michigan also shared some of Detroit's best attractions earlier this year, including the Henry Ford Museum, Cliff Bell's Jazz Club, the GM Renaissance Center, and the Detroit Riverwalk.
Finally, and returning his focus to the city's most impressive landmarks, Michigan-based Scott Zack touches briefly on Fort Wayne. "More than 1,000 years old, historic Fort Wayne is a must-see for everyone visiting Detroit," he explains, "centered around its famous 1840s limestone barracks building."
"Playing a role in conflicts from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, it's also home," adds Scott Zack Michigan, wrapping up, "to the fantastic Tuskegee Airmen Museum, which commemorates the incredible contributions of African-American airmen during World War II."
