DISYS Managed Services Re-Launched as D2M

D2M’s robust offerings advance enterprise efficiencies, create jobs during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2M announces its re-launch as an independent division of DISYS and with expanded services to help enterprise clients increase overall operational efficiencies while serving as a powerful engine for job creation in the COVID-19 era. D2M is an outcome-driven service and solution partner that serves enterprises across their Information Technology operations. D2M’s services help clients in accelerating their digital transformation journeys to meet their business goals.

The re-launch is a strategic growth plan initiative for 2020, which became a priority to bring to market as the COVID-19 pandemic began to escalate around the world. D2M’s services leverage cutting-edge technologies and enable clients to adapt to the current climate, while still meeting their IT needs. D2M is delivering specific services to help organizations operate more effectively during these uncertain times.

As organizations grapple with identifying methods to conduct functions seamlessly and achieve top productivity to optimize costs, D2M is meeting these challenges with two particular offerings:

  • The D2M Remote Support Model, which helps enterprises transition to a new operating model seamlessly and without interruption, and also serves as a framework to drive productivity improvement and reduce costs. This model is a key component of our Next-Gen Workplace computing offerings.
  • The Transfer and Optimize (T&O) Business Services Model, which seeks to optimize costs without sacrificing enterprise priorities while avoiding costly restructuring. D2M manages key operations directly for clients in a self-sufficient captive center, allowing them to focus on strategic objectives. Requiring minimal or no investment from the client, the T&O model reduces total cost of operation for clients by 20%.

“D2M’s approach is focused on outcome-driven solutions to enable our clients to harness the power of established and emerging technologies, lower their overall cost of operations, and maximize productivity and service quality,” said Rajiv Tandon, Vice President- Head of Business, D2M. “In this time of pandemic and always, it is essential that enterprises adapt to rising challenges in order to continue to succeed and grow forward. We are excited to enter the marketplace as D2M with outcome-focused solutions to help enterprises in their digital transformation journey.”

D2M delivers a complete end-to end solution by advancing their clients’ mission-critical digital transformation objectives. D2M’s mantra is “Automation Everywhere,” and leverages automation and disruptive technologies across service lines to improve overall business efficiencies while also accelerating client outcomes.

To learn more about D2M, please visit www.d2mservices.com.

About D2M
For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. D2M is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 45 offices worldwide. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sandra Schwartzman
Vice President of Public Relations
RMR & Associates
(301) 230 – 0045 x 100
sschwartzman@rmr.com

DISYS Managed Services Re-Launched as D2M

