Shareholder Investigation: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Investigates Moderna, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MRNA) After Vaccine Experts Lodge Criticism

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) advises that it has commenced an investigation into Moderna, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MRNA) on behalf of investors as to whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.



On May 18, 2020, Moderna reported positive interim clinical data of its mRNA-based COVID-19 candidate; however, vaccine experts shortly thereafter lodged criticism at the research intended to support the Company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate as lacking in sufficient data. On this news, the price of Moderna’s shares plummeted over 20% on heavier than average trading volume.

Additionally, in the clinical-trial data disclosure on Monday, May 18, Moderna shared that 8 out of 45 participants in its COVID-19 vaccine study developed neutralizing antibodies, but did not share information about the immune response in the remaining 37 participants - a decision that Stat News Helen Branswell described as a “reason for caution.” The price of the stock has continued to decline, falling over 50% within the last 10 days.

The Firm encourages shareholders in Moderna to contact Anthony Barbuto, Esq. at (888) 715-2520 or via email anthony@barjolaw.com ; or Neil Rothstein, Esq. via email at neil@barjolaw.com , free of charge, to discuss this case and shareholder rights.

