Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Speakers: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer John Vieira, U.S. Head of Commercialization Date: June 2, 2020 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time



Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: June 18, 2020 Time: 11:40 am Eastern Time

Sol-Gel’s senior management team will provide an overview of the Company and give a business update. Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com . An archived webcast recording of the events will be available on the website for approximately 30 days post presentation.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

