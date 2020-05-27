Jay Ramsinghani Joins Arcutis as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Jay Ramsinghani has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations. In this new role, Mr. Ramsinghani will be responsible for Arcutis’ commercial operations efforts as the Company prepares for the potential future commercialization of its product candidates.



“Jay is a highly accomplished commercial operations executive with over 18 years of biopharmaceutical industry and consulting experience, much of which have been specifically focused on the dermatology market,” said Ken Lock, Arcutis’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Jay’s previous success in building sales and marketing operations functions from the ground up will be instrumental as we transform Arcutis from a research and development organization into a fully-integrated commercial dermatology company.”

Prior to joining Arcutis, Mr. Ramsinghani was Senior Vice President Commercial Operations and Strategic Planning at Alastin, where he built the commercial operations infrastructure to support the organization’s high growth. He was also involved in assessing and implementing partnerships, international expansion planning, and corporate strategy projects. Prior to that, he led the commercial operations group at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan) in advance of the KYBELLA® launch. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ramsinghani was an Associate Principal with ZS Associates, a global management consulting firm specializing in healthcare sales and marketing strategy, where he managed multiple client relationships and project teams. While at ZS Associates, he supported his healthcare clients to launch or improve performance of their products. Mr. Ramsinghani received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arizona and his M.B.A. (with distinction) from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing four novel compounds, including topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) , ARQ-252 , and ARQ-255 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

