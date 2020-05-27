Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,742 in the last 365 days.

Jay Ramsinghani Joins Arcutis as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Jay Ramsinghani has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations. In this new role, Mr. Ramsinghani will be responsible for Arcutis’ commercial operations efforts as the Company prepares for the potential future commercialization of its product candidates.

“Jay is a highly accomplished commercial operations executive with over 18 years of biopharmaceutical industry and consulting experience, much of which have been specifically focused on the dermatology market,” said Ken Lock,  Arcutis’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Jay’s previous success in building sales and marketing operations functions from the ground up will be instrumental as we transform Arcutis from a research and development organization into a fully-integrated commercial dermatology  company.”

Prior to joining Arcutis, Mr. Ramsinghani was Senior Vice President Commercial Operations and Strategic Planning at Alastin, where he built the commercial operations infrastructure to support the organization’s high growth. He was also involved in assessing and implementing partnerships, international expansion planning, and corporate strategy projects. Prior to that, he led the commercial operations group at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan) in advance of the KYBELLA® launch.  Earlier in his career, Mr. Ramsinghani was an Associate Principal with ZS Associates, a global management consulting firm specializing in healthcare sales and marketing strategy, where he managed multiple client relationships and project teams. While at ZS Associates, he supported his healthcare clients to launch or improve performance of their products. Mr. Ramsinghani received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arizona and his M.B.A. (with distinction) from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis  is  a  late-stage biopharmaceutical  company  focused  on  developing  and  commercializing treatments  for  unmet  needs  in  immune-mediated  dermatological  diseases  and  conditions,  or immuno-dermatology.  Arcutis  exploits  recent  innovations  in  inflammation  and  immunology  to develop potential  best-in-class  therapies  against  validated  biological  targets,  leveraging  our  deep development,  formulation  and  commercialization  expertise  to  bring  to  market  novel  dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources.  Arcutis is currently developing four novel compounds, including topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154), ARQ-252, and ARQ-255 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
harmstrong@arcutis.com
805-418-5006, Ext. 740

Primary Logo

You just read:

Jay Ramsinghani Joins Arcutis as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.