Top Pharmacy Chain Chooses Bridgeline CMS to Power its Corporate Intranet

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, Mass., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Bridgeline entered into an agreement with one of the top pharmacy chains in the U.S. for a multi-year renewal of their site subscription agreement.

The Intranet application is powered with Bridgeline’s OrchestraCMS product – a 100% native Salesforce content management solution that provides for a richer content authoring and publishing experience in the Salesforce ecosystem. The Pharmacy Benefits Management team of over 2,000 administrators uses the Corporate Intranet to communicate with over 200,000 employees across nearly 10,000 chain locations throughout the country.

The Intranet provides a single source for all sales enablement materials for their products and services and contains clinical resources for important drug interactions information in addition to top news, market intelligence, reporting trends and more. The solution provides insightful analytics into content usage and enhances the out of the box Salesforce search to increase findability and provide an optimal user experience. The Pharmacy Chain chose OrchestraCMS for its ability to publish rich, targeted content while leveraging Salesforce workflows and other native functionality like SSO & Chatter.

“Bridgeline’s primary goal is to provide great service and value to all of our customers,” says Carl Prizzi, EVP Strategy & Customer Success at Bridgeline. “When a major enterprise chooses multi-year renewals, we know we’re achieving this goal. Long term commitments also provide a strong financial footing that allows us to invest in our software and customers for long-term continues success.”

"OrchestraCMS provides our customers with a hub of engagement as an extension to the Salesforce ecosystem for internal teams to communicate and collaborate," says Ari Kahn, CEO for Bridgeline. "The native Salesforce integration allows the application to easily access all of their business data, processes and applications by combining it with relevant content to streamline business processes and operating procedures.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

