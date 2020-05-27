Digerati Technologies Launches Its Microsoft Teams® Offering With Success

/EIN News/ -- - Broadens Availability of its UCaaS Solutions to 75 Million Active Daily Users Through MSP Channel -

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that its operating subsidiary, T3 Communications Inc. (T3), has launched its TeamsConnect UCaaS solution and channel partner program targeting Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that are Microsoft Partners. T3’s TeamsConnect solution will enable qualified MSPs with the ability to deliver a feature-rich business class telephony solution to Microsoft Teams users.

T3’s cloud Unified Communications (UC) platform adds value to Microsoft Teams by integrating seamlessly to deliver business users with an exceptional calling experience that includes superior voice quality and enterprise PBX features on its global carrier-grade network. When customers migrate to T3’s TeamsConnect they take advantage of Teams’ powerful collaboration technology plus the robust feature functionality of T3’s voice platform, all while saving money.

T3 launched its TeamsConnect campaign targeting MSPs and is seeking Microsoft Partners interested in a robust business-class telephony solution that will produce recurring revenue for the MSP’s business. TeamsConnect is ideal for MSPs with an established Teams user base or for those seeking to migrate a user base to a Teams environment. To date, T3 has successfully deployed TeamsConnect through two established MSPs in Florida and has a successful business use case with a regional non-profit organization As demand for Microsoft Teams increases, recently reaching seventy-five (75) million daily active users, T3’s solution allows anyone from this vast user base to easily and quickly add T3’s UC service and telephone number(s) without the need for any additional hardware or software. MSP’s that partner with T3 will bring additional value to their end users while increasing their profitability through the residual income. For more information on T3’s Microsoft Teams integration or to schedule a demo, please visit https://t3com.com/teams-for-hpbx or contact sales@t3com.net .

Ryan McDowell, T3’s VP of Business Development, stated, “We are excited about the prospects for our TeamsConnect solution and bringing added value, not only to end users, but MSPs that we secure as Partners for this robust telephony solution. TeamsConnect allows end users to keep the services and features they rely on daily while delivering an exceptional end-user experience through T3’s voice-optimized network built for reliable communications from any location at any time and on any device."

