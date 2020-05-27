LogMeIn’s LastPass and GoToConnect Win 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been named a recipient of two SIIA CODiE Awards . LogMeIn’s LastPass Identity was named Best Identity and Access Management Solution and its unified communications and collaboration solution, GoToConnect , was named Best Collaboration Solution.



SIIA’s prestigious CODiE Awards program honors the companies delivering business technology solutions on the forefront of innovation and transforming the modern workplace.

LastPass Identity is a unified identity platform that combines enterprise password management and single sign-on functionality with adaptive multi-factor authentication into one solution, enabling businesses of all sizes to gain unified visibility and control, mitigate risk and reduce costs, while offering employees a passwordless login experience that’s effortless to adopt. The judges noted that LastPass Identity is a strong and easy-to-use IAM solution and a leader in security and productivity.

GoToConnect, LogMeIn’s integrated UCC platform launched in March of 2019 , provides a truly unified communication and collaboration experience combining Jive’s telephony with GoToMeeting’s video conferencing to provide VoIP calling, SMS/text messaging, visual voicemail and more in one application. Judges praised its intuitive, user-friendly interface and robust set of capabilities designed to support the diverse ways people work today.

LogMeIn is no stranger to CODiE awards having won Best Collaboration Solutions for GoToMeeting in 2016, 2017 and 2019, while its flagship customer engagement platform, Bold360 was named Best Customer Service Solution in 2019.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .