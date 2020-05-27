Paytronix Unveils Six Essential Elements for Successful Convenience Store Rewards Program

Webinar shares insight on proven C-Store promotions that drive substantial revenue, and how to leverage CPG vendor funding for loyalty rewards

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , will host a webinar for convenience store operators seeking to harness the substantial revenue benefits that customer loyalty programs deliver. Convenience store rewards programs offer a proven means to positively change your customers’ behavior, getting them to visit more often and/or make more purchases.



What: Essential building blocks for a successful c-store rewards program When: Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00pm Eastern Where: Register at: https://ww2.paytronix.com/building-blocks-cstore

“Reward programs are widespread among convenience stores for one simple but powerful reason. The substantial revenue benefits that come from rewards programs’ associated incremental visits and sales,” says Jessica Shelcusky, c-store marketing specialist at Paytronix, who will host the webinar. “A carefully crafted plan is key from the outset. Successful reward programs require a solid understanding of the various options and potential offers, as well as the goals that are associated with them.”

Join the webinar to explore:

The six essential elements of a successful c-store rewards program

Three key traits to utilize reward program layers and promotions

How to leverage vendor funding for rewards, benefiting both vendor and c-store

Learn why a carefully crafted plan is key to success and explore the methods for changing customer behavior through loyalty program challenges, bonuses, and occasion-based rewards that you can add to your core program. Participants will also learn to avoid pitfalls of a poorly designed rewards program that can waste a great deal of money and manpower.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Paytronix Systems powers the customer relationships for some of the nation's most well-known restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. Hundreds of millions of people interact with Paytronix one-to-one engagement platform every day through loyalty, gift, and order and delivery platforms. The company's 20 years of experience across 30,000 locations and working with 200 integrated partners, give it a deep database that underlies the artificial intelligence used to power its automated behavioral=driven programs. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

