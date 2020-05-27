Global Green Logistics Market Share Revenue Will Reach to USD 1,743.38 Billion By 2027: Facts & Factors

Green Logistics Market Share

Global green logistics market is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,743.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.5 % between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Green Logistics Market By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Supply Chain Process (Transportation, Warehousing & Material Handling, and Packaging), and By Industry (Retail & Consumer Goods, Farming & Agriculture, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, and Chemical & Materials): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027”.

According to the report, the global green logistics market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 993.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,743.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.5 % between 2019 and 2027.

The green logistics pronounces the efforts that made for measuring and minimizing the environmental impact that is caused by the logistics activity. It encompasses all the activities taking place in the forward and reverse flow of information & services and products from the point of origin and point of use. The objective of green logistics is to produce a sustainable organizational value with the assistance of ecological efficiency and economic balance. Moreover, the concept of green logistics had its origins in the eighties.

Some of the key players in the market include 20Cube Logistics Pte Ltd., Al Futtaim Logistics, Bollore Logistics, Bowling Green Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Express Freight Management, Fujitsu Limited, Go Green Logistics, The Green Group, Transervice Logistics Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Westerman Multimodal Logistics, Hupac Group, Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Peter Green Chilled, and KLG Europe.

Rapid advancements in technology to drive the market trends

The emergence of new technologies aligning with the prevalent business requirements in the current scenario will contribute remarkably towards the surge of the market during the forecast timeline. Moreover, concrete climate protection plans like preventing carbon emissions in the atmosphere are being enforced by the firms, mainly those having huge transport volumes. This will further proliferate the market demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in environmental awareness among the end-use industries is likely to result in the augmented demand for the global green logistics market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of green procurement is likely to retard the growth of the green logistics market during the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, strict environmental laws are likely to create new growth avenues for the market during the forecast timeline.

Large enterprises to lead the organization size segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is attributed to the growing need for creating value in logistics as well as transport activities. Apart from this, large enterprises are focusing mainly on replacing their aging fleets with fuel-efficient ones not only to comply with the legal requirements but also to reduce the operational costs. Moreover, the big firms are trying to promote green transport through the use of electric vehicles due to the growing consciousness about sustainability regulations.

Transportation segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market growth by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline can be attributed to thriving eCommerce activities resulting in massive demand for reverse logistics. In addition to this, the high competition witnessed among the logistics service providers in the emerging countries will further create lucrative growth avenues for the transportation segment during the forecast timeline. Apparently, innovative solutions developed in the logistics sector across emerging countries like India will help in propelling the segmental growth over the forecast timeframe. For instance, the low-technology logistics network of the dabbawallas in Mumbai, the business capital city of India, has demonstrated better performance as compared to their western counterparts in delivering cooked meals to the workplace around Mumbai every day. They also use reverse logistics to collect empty tins after lunch.

Asia Pacific to dominate the overall regional market growth by 2027

The growth of the market in the region is due to the leap of emerging nations like India towards the fourth industrial revolution along with the acceptance of new digital technologies. Apart from this, combined end-to-end logistics activities in countries like India will propel the regional market growth over the forecast period.

This report segments the Green Logistics market as follows:

Global Green Logistics Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Green Logistics Market: By Supply Chain Process Segment Analysis

Transportation

Inbound Logistics

Outbound Logistics

Disposal and Reverse Logistics

Warehousing & Material Handling

Packaging

Global Green Logistics Market: By Industry Segment Analysis

Retail & Consumer Goods

Farming & Agriculture

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Chemical & Materials

