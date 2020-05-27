Smarter Technologies Group Announces the Strategic Acquisition of New Forest Communications Ltd (NFC)
Smarter Technologies Group (STG) announced the successful completion of the purchase of all outstanding shares in NFC.
Having analysed the IoT market and the various Machine to Machine (M2M) network providers extensively, we were impressed with NFC’s Orion Data Network. It is robust, secure, and reliable.”RINGWOOD, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acquisition of NFC by Smarter Technologies Group complements the company's existing software and digital transformation business, with a range of proprietary hardware solutions and the Orion Data Network. Use of the network and the capability to fuse the group’s software expertise and infrastructure with NFC’s state-of-the-art hardware will be a key driver of value in the Group going forward.
— Mark Read, Chairman of Smarter Technologies Group
Mark Read, Chairman of Smarter Technologies Group, said, “Having analysed the Internet of Things (IoT) market and the various Machine to Machine (M2M) network providers extensively, we were impressed with NFC’s Orion Data Network. It is robust, secure, and reliable. The technology underpins critical industry applications which we intend to expand. Combining both our existing digital transformation expertise, SaaS platforms and cloud-based apps will enhance the customer experience across the entire IoT solutions spectrum.”
Matthew Walker, CEO and founder of NFC said, “We are excited to be part of the Smarter Technologies Group. NFC has developed ground-breaking, state of the art technology in-house since 2001, and our Orion Data Network is in use by customers across the world. This acquisition by Smarter Technologies Group gives us the infrastructure, processes and software solutions to rapidly scale up both our network and product offerings.”
Smarter Technologies Group is now focused on growing the reach of the network both nationally and internationally in addition to expanding the network of products and services provided to end-users and partners around the globe. Along with operating its own network, the business also manufactures a full range of devices and has developed unique products and solutions that operate on the platform. These remote, automated, wireless, solutions offer compliance control, supply chain visibility, asset tracking and smart building solutions.
Smarter Technologies Group companies operate independently with its world-wide headquarters based in Ringwood, Hampshire.
About Smarter Technologies Group
Smarter Technologies Group is an industry-leading expert in the provision of digital transformation services to both public and private sector clients. Smarter Technologies Group is a Microsoft Silver Partner and Cyber Essentials certified, providing a variety of real-time, cloud-based solutions powered by ISO27001 certified and GDPR compliant services.
About NFC Group
NFC is an award-winning specialist IoT solutions company and the creators of the UHF Orion Data Network. NFC equipment uses its network to provide sim-free, wireless solutions to a wealth of business sectors and verticals. Solutions range from container and pallet tracking to military-grade real-time asset tracking and monitoring of millions of devices used across a broad spectrum of industries. NFC also provide state of the art smart building solutions, offering wire-free, battery-powered and low-cost IoT smart sensor technology.
