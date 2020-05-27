Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,703 in the last 365 days.

CareDx Presents the Latest AlloSure Data in Virtual Meetings

Leading transplant clinicians to present ten abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Transplant Congress

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the delivery of content on state-of-the-art research accepted at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) annual meeting scheduled for May 30-June 1, 2020.

CareDx’s program will include two virtual abstract sessions with prominent authors delivering ten abstracts accepted for presentation at the ATC Annual Scientific Sessions. A virtual symposium will also be held with leaders in the field of transplantation delivering cutting edge content on AlloSure, AlloMap, iBox, and KidneyCare. Additionally, CareDx will host a Transplant Celebration event with performances from the transplant community and a telemedicine panel with the CEO of Doxy.me. Registration information for CareDx virtual programming can be found at caredx.com/atc.

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:

  • Role of Cell Free DNA (AlloSure) Testing in Recipients of Kidneys with Sub Optimal Donor Quality – Yasir Qazi, MD, Keck, University of Southern California
  • Characterization of An Integrative Prognostic Score For U.S. Patients Taken From the Dart Study – Abdolreza Haririan, MD, University of Maryland
  • Donor-derived Cell-free DNA For Detection Of Cell-mediated Rejection In Low Risk Kidney Transplant Patients – Sanjiv Anand, Intermountain Medical Center
  • Center Experience with dd-cfDNA in Lung Transplantation – Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT Health San Antonio
  • Impact of Kidney Transplant Type and Previous Transplant on Baseline Donor-derived Cell-free DNA – Kalathil Sureshkumar, MD, Allegheny

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, a virtual symposium on COVID-19 in Transplant, Telemedicine, and AlloSure clinical data and case examples will be presented, chaired by Manikkam Suthanthiran, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine and featuring the following speakers:

  • Hannah A. Valantine, MD, NIH
  • Marlon Levy, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Nicolae Leca, MD, University of Washington
  • Robert Stratta, MD, Wake Forest
  • Stanley Jordan, MD, Cedars Sinai
  • George Burke, MD, Jackson Memorial

On Friday, May 29, 2020 5:00 PM EDT CareDx will be hosting a press conference on the latest innovations in transplantation with the following speakers:

  • Peter Maag PhD, CEO and Chairman at CareDx
  • David Guthrie, Chief Product Officer Patient Point and lung transplant recipient
  • Medhat Askar, MD, PhD, Baylor University Medical Center
  • Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD, Paris Transplant Group

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:

  • The Use of AlloSure Donor Derived Cell-free DNA in a Community Based Kidney Transplant Program – Velma P. Scantlebury, MD, ChristianaCare
  • Peds Post Rejection Treatment, Biopsy Proven (Both T Cell And B Cell) Looking at AlloSure 3 Months Post, Along with AT1R and DSA – Dechu Puliyanda, MD, Cedars Sinai
  • Value of dd-cfDNA When Considering Recipient Ethnicity to Further Help Risk Stratify Transplant Recipients – Anthony Langone, MD, Vanderbilt
  • Utility of dd-cfDNA in TCMR 1A and Borderline Allograft Rejection – Erik Stites, MD, UCHealth
  • Characterization of an Integrative Prognostic Score for US Patients Taken from the Dart Study – Daniel Brennan, MD, Johns Hopkins

“We look forward to contributing to the virtual ATC meeting and continuing to drive innovation in transplant by sharing these latest abstracts virtually. This is a critical time for the transplant community to come together, and we are creating a space for shared experiences and learning,” says Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

CareDx Presents the Latest AlloSure Data in Virtual Meetings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.