CareDx Presents the Latest AlloSure Data in Virtual Meetings

CareDx’s program will include two virtual abstract sessions with prominent authors delivering ten abstracts accepted for presentation at the ATC Annual Scientific Sessions. A virtual symposium will also be held with leaders in the field of transplantation delivering cutting edge content on AlloSure, AlloMap, iBox, and KidneyCare. Additionally, CareDx will host a Transplant Celebration event with performances from the transplant community and a telemedicine panel with the CEO of Doxy.me. Registration information for CareDx virtual programming can be found at caredx.com/atc.

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:

Role of Cell Free DNA (AlloSure) Testing in Recipients of Kidneys with Sub Optimal Donor Quality – Yasir Qazi, MD, Keck, University of Southern California

Characterization of An Integrative Prognostic Score For U.S. Patients Taken From the Dart Study – Abdolreza Haririan, MD, University of Maryland

Donor-derived Cell-free DNA For Detection Of Cell-mediated Rejection In Low Risk Kidney Transplant Patients – Sanjiv Anand, Intermountain Medical Center

Center Experience with dd-cfDNA in Lung Transplantation – Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT Health San Antonio

Impact of Kidney Transplant Type and Previous Transplant on Baseline Donor-derived Cell-free DNA – Kalathil Sureshkumar, MD, Allegheny

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, a virtual symposium on COVID-19 in Transplant, Telemedicine, and AlloSure clinical data and case examples will be presented, chaired by Manikkam Suthanthiran, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine and featuring the following speakers:

Hannah A. Valantine, MD, NIH

Marlon Levy, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University

Nicolae Leca, MD, University of Washington

Robert Stratta, MD, Wake Forest

Stanley Jordan, MD, Cedars Sinai

George Burke, MD, Jackson Memorial

On Friday, May 29, 2020 5:00 PM EDT CareDx will be hosting a press conference on the latest innovations in transplantation with the following speakers:

Peter Maag PhD, CEO and Chairman at CareDx

David Guthrie, Chief Product Officer Patient Point and lung transplant recipient

Medhat Askar, MD, PhD, Baylor University Medical Center

Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD, Paris Transplant Group

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:

The Use of AlloSure Donor Derived Cell-free DNA in a Community Based Kidney Transplant Program – Velma P. Scantlebury, MD, ChristianaCare

Peds Post Rejection Treatment, Biopsy Proven (Both T Cell And B Cell) Looking at AlloSure 3 Months Post, Along with AT1R and DSA – Dechu Puliyanda, MD, Cedars Sinai

Value of dd-cfDNA When Considering Recipient Ethnicity to Further Help Risk Stratify Transplant Recipients – Anthony Langone, MD, Vanderbilt

Utility of dd-cfDNA in TCMR 1A and Borderline Allograft Rejection – Erik Stites, MD, UCHealth

Characterization of an Integrative Prognostic Score for US Patients Taken from the Dart Study – Daniel Brennan, MD, Johns Hopkins

“We look forward to contributing to the virtual ATC meeting and continuing to drive innovation in transplant by sharing these latest abstracts virtually. This is a critical time for the transplant community to come together, and we are creating a space for shared experiences and learning,” says Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

