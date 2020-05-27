Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cabaletta Bio to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is entering clinical development as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

