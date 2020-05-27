BOON Industries Debuts DiOx+ With $2M in Projected Revenue for Next 12 Months

/EIN News/ -- Sacramento, California, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:LOFB) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces today that the company is bringing to market a new product DiOx+ to the sanitization industry; in addition to its water-soluble CBD products for a major beverage company.



Boon’s DiOx+ is a stabilized Chlorine Dioxide (CIO2), considered to be one of the most effective, safest antimicrobial solutions approved by the FDA, USDA, and EPA for broad use in applications including purified drinking water and food produce. The company’s stabilized formula is revolutionizing the industry by making this bottled solution available to the consumer for daily use.

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness 244% year-on-year growth in 2020 over 2019, and Government initiatives to promote the use of hand sanitizer will propel the market growth, globally. Hand Sanitizer Market size was USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and will witness a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2026. Our product is better and more competitive. We can manufacture the product for less, and sell the product to our distributors in bulk for a fraction of the current pricing. Our DiOx+ is better because our formulated chlorine dioxide is the safest, most competitive solution available now for adapting to the increased needs for sanitation against harmful viruses and bacteria. Our product is incredibly effective and environmentally friendly with no harmful byproducts like residual toxicity, and all without harsh smells or irritation to skin. Our Company’s new proprietary DiOx+ formula has opened new doors of opportunity for diversified revenue growth. Boon is in negotiations with a major commercial company and has sent samples for evaluation.”

Justin has also stated, “Boon specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of various water-soluble products for commercial and consumer applications. Although we currently manufacture customized “white label” products for the food and beverage, health and wellness and chemical industries, inclusive of our ‘truly’ water-soluble CBD product for a major beverage company, we now are manufacturing and distributing our DiOx+ sanitizer with potential negotiations for consumer and commercial sales with a minimum of $2M over the next 12 months. COVID-19, known for its rapid transmissibility, has significantly impacted consumer behavior to take more preventive measures regarding personal hygiene, especially hand hygiene. This is anticipated to significantly boost the market growth.”

